Lycoming County’s heaviest contested race saw Jamie Flick win the Republican nomination for the 83rd General Assembly seat over Ann Kaufman during Tuesday’s Primary.

According to unofficial results Tuesday evening, Flick had just over 51% of the vote, edging out Kaufman who received 48% of the votes.

The statewide races that saw more contention included the Republican nominee for Governor, with the presumed nomination going to Doug Mastriano who had nearly 44% of the statewide vote as of 11 p.m. Josh Shapiro ran unopposed to receive the Democrat nomination for governor.

The Republican nominee for Lt. governor went to Carrie Lewis DelRosso with 28% of the votes. The Democrat nominee will be Austin Davis who received 65% of the votes.

For the U.S. Senate, the clear Democrat nominee will be John Fetterman, who was already well-known in the state after his term as Lt. Governor with Gov. Tom Wolf. Fetterman brought in nearly 60% of the votes.

Among the Republican line-up for the U.S. Senate, TV personality Mehmet Oz and businessman David McCormick were neck and neck late Tuesday evening, with political newcomer Kathy Barnette trailing in third. The race is still too close to call.

A printing error in Lancaster’s mail-in ballots will delay the counting of thousands of votes, according to the county’s voter services. The state Department of State said 22,000 mail-in ballots could not be scanned because they have the wrong identification code, WGAL.com reported.

This will delay results and could mean the results of the close races won’t be known for a few days.

Throughout the north central region, counties like Tioga, Union and Clinton saw roughly 33% of their voter base turn out to the poles. In Lycoming County the overall turnout was 41.5%.

