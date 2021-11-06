The Pennsylvania College of Technology is one of the latest area businesses to announce a vaccine mandate for its employees.

An internal email was sent to faculty and staff on Friday, Nov. 5, that informed employees they would need to show proof of vaccination by Dec. 28 so that the college can ensure it is in compliance with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s Emergency Temporary Standard by the Jan 4 deadline.

“Given the number of employees who have not submitted proof of vaccination to the college, there is simply no opt-out testing strategy that is logistically or financially feasible for us to implement,” according to a statement from the college to On the PULSE. “In alignment with the ETS, however, we have established a process for employees to request medical and/or religious exemptions.”

According to OSHA’s emergency mandate, vaccination or weekly COVID tests are acceptable. In addition, businesses that violate of the mandate could face fines of $14,000 per infraction, however other fines could be much higher for repeated, willful violations.

The internal letter written by college President Davie Jane Gilmour, which was sent to On the PULSE anonymously, said that exemptions to the mandate must be submitted by Nov. 17.

“All complete requests will be reviewed, and additional information or inquiry from the review committee may be necessary to fully evaluate requests,” according to the letter. After the exemptions deadline, Gilmour wrote that exemption requests would be accepted on a rolling basis from new employees only.

There are no plans at this time to require vaccination for the general student population. Only student employees are subject to the federal mandate, according to the statement from the college...

