As the region gears up to welcome Little League teams from across the country, and as the spike in COVID-19’s delta variant causes shutdowns and hospitalizations, Lycoming County has remained relatively unscathed, according to local experts and state data.

On Aug. 19, 2021, there were 10 new cases and 13 people remained hospitalized in the county. The last death was recorded on Aug. 4.

The county’s daily death rate has remained minimal, with between two and five deaths recorded each month since June. The county’s largest daily spike for deaths was in early January at a peak of 8 deaths in one day.

Since the beginning of the pandemic...

