Williamsport, Pa. – Built in the late 1800s, the Pajama Factory is a staple in the Williamsport community and while a variety of updates have brought it into the 21st Century, the factory continues to keep its connection to the past.

Since Mark and Suzanne Winkleman bought the Pajama Factory in 2007, on the corner of Park Avenue and Rose Street, the building has become a gathering place for the creative, unique and artistic. This former factory has been converted into shops, artist studios and lofts while keeping its former industrial aesthetic.

On Dec. 21, 2017, the complex was added to the National Registry of Historic Places.

In March 2020, the factory opened its new elevator to the public, highlighting a modern style, while staying true to the shafts’ old freight car feel.

Thanks to the help of a local elevator company, Port Elevators, and artist Todd Rice, the brand new elevator has been installed with a unique twist. The walls have been painted with black light colors and the car itself outfitted with black lights to give the ascent and descent an ethereal feel.

“I got the idea from a club I was in the 1980s,” Winkelman said. He said the unusual light spectacle stayed with him for decades. When given the opportunity to create such a unique display, Rice was asked to paint and design the shaft interiors.

Winkelman told Webb Weekly, in a Feb. 2018 issue, “This building complex is a cornerstone of the city. We have people visiting the building all the time who speak of their family members who used to work here when it was a manufacturing center.”

“Over $10 million dollars has been invested in the project to date – borrowing from friends and family and then putting every penny back into ongoing upgrades to preserve this wonderful building that is part of the historic fabric of Williamsport. With this, we are starting to also see improvements in the neighborhood,” Winkelman told On the PULSE.

As for the elevator, it was at one time a freight elevator. Rice said before the car was installed, the shaft was painted blue then painted with glowing paint. Spots of white were left to give it an abstract point.

Winkelman said the car was a 7 ½-foot cube that could fit several people. One of the benefits of modern technology is that many buildings have rooms dedicated to running the car and cables. Thanks to portability, the motor is in a box attached to the top of the car, with six cables holding it in place. The shaft itself is about 90 feet tall and travels between five floors – including the roof.

Winkelman said the goal is to one day turn the roof into a rooftop lounge and cafe.

In its history, the Pajama Factory complex first began...

Continue reading On the PULSE



