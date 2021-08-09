Williamsport, Pa. - Leaving the criminal justice system is not as simple as walking out the prison door. The first weeks are crucial and studies show that the majority of people who return to prison do so on either a parole or probation violation within the first one to three years of freedom.

“In Pennsylvania, what we are seeing is that people are just unable to get off of supervision,” said Dr. Kerry Richmond, chairperson of the Criminal Justice Department at Lycoming College.

“Individuals who successfully completed supervision actually had very low recidivism rates.”

Seven years ago, Lycoming County was faced with a difficult decision: Build a new prison, or find a way to decrease the rising inmate numbers. Struggling with rising costs and overcrowding at the jail, the county decided it was time to look for alternative options.

The county’s reentry process from prison to the community was evaluated.

After receiving a state grant in 2015, Richmond began two recidivism studies of the Lycoming County prison and probation systems.

After three years of data collection from the Lycoming County prison and probation systems, the two studies make it clear that while there are a multitude of resources available for returning offenders, successfully exiting the criminal justice system is rare.

While some would incur new offenses: violent crimes (3%) or drug charges (9%), over 40% were rearrested after a probation violation, and nearly 86% were rearrested due to parole violations...

