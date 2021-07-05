Lycoming County has updated four policies pertaining to equal employee opportunities in the county during recent public meetings.

On June 9, three policies were updated: Policy 104 – Affirmative Action; Policy 105 – Civil Rights Complaint Process; and Policy 609 – Freedom From Harassment.

On Tuesday, June 29, Policy 101 was reaffirmed and updated with the following section:

“It is the policy of Lycoming County Government to provide equal employment for all applicants and employees regardless of age, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, pregnancy, race, color, religion, national origin, disability, marital status, veteran status, political affiliation or any other characteristic protected by law.”

According to a statement by the county, the policy refers to all hiring, training, promotions, compensations and benefits within the county.

No complaints about the policies were received by the county, according to Commissioner Scott Metzger. He said the human resources department brought it to the county’s attention that the policies needed to be updated with new language and the commissioners agreed.

“It is our wish to reassure all of our employees of our sincere efforts to make certain that at all times this policy is administered without discrimination to provide them with the necessary opportunities for growth and advancement within the county,” according to the reaffirmation statement.

