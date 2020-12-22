Lycoming County, Pa. – Businesses that choose to open their doors, despite Gov. Tom Wolf’s recent December restrictions, won’t need to worry about being prosecuted by the Lycoming County District Attorney.

“I previously stated that the District Attorney’s Office communicated to Law Enforcement that this office does not condone the investigation or prosecution of the Governor’s orders regarding the mandatory closure of various small businesses,” said District Attorney Ryan Gardner.

Garnder has been consistent with his refusal to enforce the governor’s restrictions, first stating in May that he would not prosecute businesses.

In response to the surge of recent cases, and Wolf’s new round of restriction on restaurants, bars, fitness centers and entertainment venues, Gardner said he would be “remiss if I failed to reiterate my position with respect to the prosecution of businesses.”

In short, Gardner said these issues don’t rise to the level of criminality.

Gardner added

