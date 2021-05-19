OTP_Electionresults_2021.jpg
Nearly 32% of Lycoming County’s registered voters either turned out to the polls or sent in mail-in ballots for the May 18 Primary. 

There are unofficial results for two contested races: Jersey Shore magistrate judge and Lycoming County Sheriff: 

Incumbent Mark Lusk retained his position as county sheriff and Denise L Dieter won the open magistrate judge position over Katelyn Ann Wasson. 

For Williamsport City Council, Larry Manson was the only one who didn’t receive a nomination. The remaining candidates will be on the ballot for the November election. 

Here are the results for the constitutional amendments and statewide referendum as of 11 p.m., March 18: 

PROPOSED CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT 1 

TERMINATION OR EXTENSION OF DISASTER EMERGENCY DECLARATION

  • Yes 51.87% 
  • No 48.13%

PROPOSED CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT 2 

DISASTER EMERGENCY DECLARATION AND MANAGEMENT

  • Yes 51.99%
  • No 48.01%

PROPOSED CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT 3

PROHIBITION AGAINST DENIAL OR ABRIDGEMENT OF EQUALITY OF RIGHTS BECAUSE OF RACE OR ETHNICITY

  • Yes 72.43%
  • No 27.57%

STATEWIDE REFERENDUM-ACT 2020-91

  • Yes 73.10%
  • No 26.90%

Magisterial District Judge

Democrat

  • 29th Judicial District (29-1-01)
    • Christian Frey: 99% (Winner) 
  • 29th Judicial District (29-3-01)
    • Katelyn Ann Wasson: 41.70%
    • Denise L. Dieter: 58.02% (Winner) 
  • 29th Judicial District (29-3-04)
    • William C. Solomon 98.82% (Winner) 

Republican

  • 29th Judicial District (29-1-01)
      • Christian Frey: 98.65% (Winner) 
    • 29th Judicial District (29-3-01)
      • Katelyn Ann Wasson 34.98% 
      • Denise L. Dieter 64.88% (Winner) 
    • 29th Judicial District (29-3-04)
      • William C. Solomon 97.34% (Winner)

Lycoming County Sheriff...

