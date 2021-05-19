Nearly 32% of Lycoming County’s registered voters either turned out to the polls or sent in mail-in ballots for the May 18 Primary.
There are unofficial results for two contested races: Jersey Shore magistrate judge and Lycoming County Sheriff:
Incumbent Mark Lusk retained his position as county sheriff and Denise L Dieter won the open magistrate judge position over Katelyn Ann Wasson.
For Williamsport City Council, Larry Manson was the only one who didn’t receive a nomination. The remaining candidates will be on the ballot for the November election.
Here are the results for the constitutional amendments and statewide referendum as of 11 p.m., May 18:
PROPOSED CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT 1
TERMINATION OR EXTENSION OF DISASTER EMERGENCY DECLARATION
- Yes 51.87%
- No 48.13%
PROPOSED CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT 2
DISASTER EMERGENCY DECLARATION AND MANAGEMENT
- Yes 51.99%
- No 48.01%
PROPOSED CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT 3
PROHIBITION AGAINST DENIAL OR ABRIDGEMENT OF EQUALITY OF RIGHTS BECAUSE OF RACE OR ETHNICITY
- Yes 72.43%
- No 27.57%
STATEWIDE REFERENDUM-ACT 2020-91
- Yes 73.10%
- No 26.90%
Magisterial District Judge
Democrat
- 29th Judicial District (29-1-01)
- Christian Frey: 99% (Winner)
- 29th Judicial District (29-3-01)
- Katelyn Ann Wasson: 41.70%
- Denise L. Dieter: 58.02% (Winner)
- 29th Judicial District (29-3-04)
- William C. Solomon 98.82% (Winner)
Republican
- 29th Judicial District (29-1-01)
- Christian Frey: 98.65% (Winner)
- 29th Judicial District (29-3-01)
- Katelyn Ann Wasson 34.98%
- Denise L. Dieter 64.88% (Winner)
- 29th Judicial District (29-3-04)
- William C. Solomon 97.34% (Winner)
Lycoming County Sheriff...
