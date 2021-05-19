Nearly 32% of Lycoming County’s registered voters either turned out to the polls or sent in mail-in ballots for the May 18 Primary.

There are unofficial results for two contested races: Jersey Shore magistrate judge and Lycoming County Sheriff:

Incumbent Mark Lusk retained his position as county sheriff and Denise L Dieter won the open magistrate judge position over Katelyn Ann Wasson.

For Williamsport City Council, Larry Manson was the only one who didn’t receive a nomination. The remaining candidates will be on the ballot for the November election.

Here are the results for the constitutional amendments and statewide referendum as of 11 p.m., March 18:

PROPOSED CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT 1

TERMINATION OR EXTENSION OF DISASTER EMERGENCY DECLARATION

Yes 51.87%

No 48.13%

PROPOSED CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT 2

DISASTER EMERGENCY DECLARATION AND MANAGEMENT

Yes 51.99%

No 48.01%

PROPOSED CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT 3

PROHIBITION AGAINST DENIAL OR ABRIDGEMENT OF EQUALITY OF RIGHTS BECAUSE OF RACE OR ETHNICITY

Yes 72.43%

No 27.57%

STATEWIDE REFERENDUM-ACT 2020-91

Yes 73.10%

No 26.90%

Magisterial District Judge

Democrat

29th Judicial District (29-1-01) Christian Frey: 99% (Winner)

29th Judicial District (29-3-01) Katelyn Ann Wasson: 41.70% Denise L. Dieter: 58.02% (Winner)

29th Judicial District (29-3-04) William C. Solomon 98.82% (Winner)



Republican

29th Judicial District (29-1-01)

Christian Frey: 98.65% (Winner) 29th Judicial District (29-3-01) Katelyn Ann Wasson 34.98% Denise L. Dieter 64.88% (Winner) 29th Judicial District (29-3-04) William C. Solomon 97.34% (Winner)



Lycoming County Sheriff...

