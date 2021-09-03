At 30 years old, Catherine Miller, of Jersey Shore, had the unfortunate notoriety of being the only woman in Lycoming County to be executed by public hanging. She shared this grisly fate with her lover and partner in crime George Smith. It was the county’s first, and only, double hanging.

The year was 1881 and the hanging yard was inside the walls of the county jail, which today is remade as the Cell Block, a popular night club on East Third Street in Downtown Williamsport.

The morning of Feb. 3 was described as pleasant, but “intensely cold,” as roughly 150 spectators gathered to watch.

At 20 minutes past 11 a.m., the trap door swung open and Miller and Smith fell to their deaths.

The crime

Young Catherine Rush was born in Clinton County on Sept. 3, 1851. When she was 12, the Rush family moved to Jersey Shore and at age 17 she was married to Andrew Miller, who was 48. Rumors that Rush’s father forced her to marry Miller were denied, but, regardless, the marriage was less than happy.

Now Catherine Miller, the young bride had three children over the years. Both of her parents lived with them until they passed away.

In 1877, Miller tried to leave her husband and went to Williamsport to live with her sister. But Mr. Miller retrieved her within a few days and took her back to their Jersey Shore farm along Pine Creek.

George Smith was born in Danville and moved to Porter Township, Lycoming County when he was 12.

Smith and Miller were both married to other people, but this didn’t stop them from developing their own relationship. Smith would often walk Miller home and soon their love affair became quite serious.

The unfortunate lovers, who were the same age, wanted to make a life together, and hatched a plot to murder Mr. Miller. They spoke about the plot often, even publicly at times.

Miller devised a plan to get her husband to walk outside where Smith would be waiting with a heavy wooden board. In his later confession, Smith admitted to making a loud noise outside the house and luring Mr. Miller into the barn, where he struck him one time on the head.

Miller then brought coil of rope, which they tied around his neck and threw over a beam, raising him up to hang in the barn.

The next morning, on March 18, 1881, Mr. Miller’s body was discovered by his 12-year-old daughter Mary.

At first, Smith and Miller implicated a young black man named Robert Brown, of the crime. Brown was arrested and taken to the Williamsport jail, but he vehemently pronounced his innocence.

However, during the course of the investigation it became clear that Smith and Miller’s testimony did not make sense. On April 22, 1880, Smith said he was racked with guilt and couldn’t keep quiet any longer.

He made a full confession. Miller would eventually confess as well.

Read more On the PULSE