The loss of the Little League World Series this year has had more than just an economic impact on the region.

For local players, changes to this year’s season in the wake of COVID-19 restrictions may leave a lasting impact.

“I’ve missed friends and family coming together… putting the chairs on the hill and watching the game,” said Matthew Conklin, 16, of Montoursville.

Conklin started playing t-ball at age 4 and never lost his passion for the game. Like many young ballers, he played on his local Little League team until he was 12 and then moved on to Seniors.

As a young 10-year-old, Conklin recalls looking up to the players who came to the Series, getting motivation from them and building relationships with other kids along the way.

He and his family make sure...

