When Hannah and Jesse Darrow founded Sawhorse Cafe in 2015, they decided to roast their own coffee, which was dubbed Buzzsaw Coffee.

As the pair grew their shop, the coffee became a staple of the bustling eatery. Hannah and Jesse Darrow decided to move Buzzsaw Coffee to its own location inside the Pajama Factory in April, 2022.

The Pajama Factory coffee shop location, which had been home to Way Cool Beans since 2016, became vacant in May 2021 when the staple coffee shop’s owner Todd Foresman passed away from cancer.

It was unclear what would happen to the space, but Hannah Darrow said the location is one that they have enjoyed for years and seemed a good fit for their shop.

“It’s sort of nice to walk into Buzzsaw and have it be a little more of an exhaul. It’s open. It’s bright,” Hannah Darrow said. “It feels a little more calm in a really positive way.”

After recently closing Sawhorse Cafe, Hannah Darrow said she doesn’t know when or if the Washington Boulevard location will reopen, but she hopes to continue to grow Buzzsaw...

