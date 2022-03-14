It was a rare day off for Dr. Kashif Chaudhry as he boarded a plane bound for Phoenix, Arizona. Also boarding the flight was 28-year-old Brittany Mateiro and six of her girlfriends headed to a bachelorette party.

Chaurdhry, a UPMC doctor in Williamsport, was accompanied by his wife Dr. Naila Shereen, and another companion Dr. Charles Koo. Chaudhry and Koo are electrophysiologists (heart rhythm specialists) on their way to a cardiology conference.

Soon after takeoff Mateiro told her friend, who sat next to her, that she would be taking a nap and she soon fell asleep.

Two hours into the flight, Chaudhry heard a loud scream from the back of the plane. It was Materio’s friend who glanced over and noticed her body was shaking. She pulled Materio’s mask down and realized she was having a seizure.

A flight attendant announced there was a medical emergency and asked for a doctor.

Chaudhry and his fellow doctors sprang into action and ran to the back of the plane to find the young woman slumped over in her seat.

“She was completely unresponsive,” Chaudhry said.

Thinking she may have fainted, Chaudry took a moment to check her pulse. He found nothing. To make certain and compensate for the vibrations of the plane he checked for a pulse in a second location, waiting 10 seconds. Still nothing.

“I told the flight attendants to help me unbuckle her and lay her on the aisle,” Chaudry said. “I had the good fortune of having two other physicians who were experienced in running codes with me. I assumed the role of team leader and started administering CPR.”

Staying calm through panic

The atmosphere on the plane was frantic. Other passengers and the young woman’s friends looked on in disbelief.

“There was palpable panic on the plane,” Chaudhry said. “I tried my best to calm everyone down. I am so fortunate we had two other doctors on the plane who were calm.”

Chaudhry was the first to begin administering CPR. A line of volunteers was formed to take over after he completed the first two-minute stretch.

A laboring 90 seconds went by as the tension in the plane built. Chaudhry said in these moments the rest of the plane and passengers faded away, he was solely focused on pushing the blood through Mateiro’s body, keeping her brain supplied with oxygen and preventing her organs from shutting down.

Chaudhry was just about to allow the next person to begin CPR when Mateiro’s body began to move. He immediately checked again for a pulse.

“I yelled out, “She has a pulse,” Chaudhry said. A sigh of relief rolled over the passengers in the plane. “There is life here.”

He estimated that Mateiro had been without a pulse for at least one minute. Two minutes or more could have caused brain damage and organ failure.

Detoured to Oklahoma

Chaudhry, his wife and their fellow doctor, sat with Mateiro in the aisle of the plane until she was oriented enough to sit up. Soon they moved her back to her seat.

The plane was detoured to Oklahoma where an ambulance was waiting to take Mateiro to the hospital.

After falling asleep, Mateiro said she doesn’t remember much until she woke up in the ambulance on the way to the hospital.

A single memory of briefly opening her eyes to see Chaudhry’s wife holding her hand was all she could recall from the near-death ordeal.

She is now back home in New Jersey, recovering well, but still uncertain what caused her medical emergency.

“I never thought in a million years this would happen to me,” she said. A self-described average 28-year-old, Mateiro lives an active lifestyle and eats healthy so the sudden health scare is nerve-racking, she said.

“This is serious, something could be wrong with me. It’s not normal that that happens,” she said. “There is nothing I can do except be as healthy as I can be right now.”

For Chaudhry it was a surreal experience. He has years of experience dealing with coding victims in the hospital, but he never expected to deal with it outside the hospital walls.

The importance of CPR

But Chaudhry is quick to point out that it doesn’t take a cardiac specialist, or any doctor, to administer CPR and...

