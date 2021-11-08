A narrow vote during City Council’s Thursday meeting secured new radios for the Williamsport Bureau of Police, the end of a long battle to replace the now 15-year-old equipment. It also highlighted some of the city’s limitations in upgrading or modernizing police equipment over the years.

While the bureau has been asking for new radios for nearly five years, finding over $470,000 in the city budget to pay for them was often the largest obstacle.

Thursday evening’s vote allocated the funds from the $25.5 million of the American Rescue Plan Act awarded to the city for COVID revitalization. According to Mayor Derek Slaughter, issues of public safety fall within the scope of the federal funds allowing it to be used to purchase the radios.

The resolution passed with a 4-3 vote. Councilmembers Randall Allison, Jon Mackey, David Banks and Vincent Pulizzi voted to approve. Council members Liz Miele, Bonnie Katz and Adam Yoder voted against. This came just after a motion to table the vote failed with Miele, Katz and Yoder voting to table and Pulizzi, Banks, Mackey and Allison voting no.

While it seemed as though the full body of council was in favor of the new radios, the debate over the vote came down to the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds for the purchase.

“I want to make sure that we are planning to use the funds appropriately,” Miele said, adding she wanted to make sure the funds didn’t get used up too quickly, before a full plan was created.

Mackey and Pulizzi, both former law enforcement officers, were heavy proponents of funding the radio purchase immediately, saying that the lives of officers and members of the public relies on reliable communication.

Continue reading On the PULSE



