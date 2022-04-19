It is time to get prepared to vote in the primary election in May and the general election in November.

The final day to register to vote in the primary is May 2. If not already registered, complete the process here.

The last day to request mail-in or civilian absentee voting is May 10. More information on mail-in voting can be found here.

The primaries will take place on May 17. All mail-in or absentee ballots must be received by the County Board of Election no later then 8 p.m. that day. To find where your polling location, visit this link.

