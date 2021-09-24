Judge Marc Lovecchio’s decision to retire after 12 years on the bench was a surprise to many, but the veteran attorney said it came after a growing frustration with the limitations within the criminal justice system.

He will officially leave the bench at the end of 2021.

Lovecchio has spent years watching the same individuals cycle through his courtroom with little change. He has been an advocate against the drug epidemic as well as working to get people out of a cycle of crime, but, he said, the local resources are ill-equipped to battle the problem.

“My limitation in terms of what I could do as a judge and my inability to effectuate as much change as I had hoped,” Lovecchio said. “We do the best we can, given the limited resources.”

Shortly after being re-elected to his second term on the bench, Lovecchio said he could feel the daily grind of his job wearing him.

“And it wasn’t like this big frustration, like I hate this job or I don’t want to come back to this job … but it was just kind of something that was below the surface,” he said.

Lovecchio recalls having many misconceptions when he was a young practitioner in the law field. He expected that all probation officers were simply hoping to find people doing something wrong, that police officers just wanted to arrest people and even that judges would bring their own biases to the bench.

But when he became a judge, he realized that many of these perceptions were wrong.

“I see everybody in the system, kind of fighting the same battle, kind of having the same frustrations that I do. And, you know, really doing the best that they can,” he said.

Now, he added, the system needs more probation officers and more community police officers to truly address the needs in the county. A lack of education about mental health needs, which are a key issue within the criminal justice system, also make it hard to see lasting change, he said.

A human approach

Lovecchio graduated from Princeton University in 1980 and the University Of Pittsburgh School Of Law in 1984, graduating Cum Laude. He was Editor of the Law Review and practiced law in Pittsburgh, concentrating in civil defense and employment and labor law. After moving to Williamsport, he practiced as a partner at Campana, Lovecchio & Morrone for many years in federal, state and administrative courts.

Anyone who has come before Lovecchio, either as a defendant, attorney or other court official will know ...

