Each morning Rachel Black wakes up with her 2-year-old son, gets him breakfast and lets him pick a fun activity to play.

She packs him into the car and they go to TLC Fitness in Williamsport where Black trains for about two hours, lifting weights as high as 360 pounds as she trains for the Strongman nationals competition in June. The 2-year-old also lifts his share of weights.

After training, she gets her son ready to go to daycare and then leaves for a 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. shift at her job. The next day, the pair start their routine over again.

It seems like an exhausting schedule, but for Black it’s worth it to spend time with her son and support her own mental health.

“It gets my son active. It gets me active,” Black said. “I’m doing what I love to do.”

Lifting heavy

Black first began lifting weights in 2013. At first simply an effort to become more active and lose weight, she soon realized that she needed something more engaging. The standard exercises were boring and Black found herself simply going through the motions.

A friend suggested power lifting and Black was shocked at what she was able to accomplish. Weights she thought she would never be able to lift were now challenges to overcome and goals to accomplish.

Black took a hiatus from lifting after she became pregnant with her son and while she tried to stay healthy, soon her mental health began to suffer and she realized it was time to get back to the gym.

But the COVID-19 pandemic meant that daycares were closed, so Black was unsure how to make her passion for strength training and her duties as a mother coincide. Steve Kurtz, owner of TLC Fitness, said she could bring her son to the gym and soon weight lifting turned into a family activity.

Since returning to the gym Black has entered into the Strongman program, participating in her first competition in January and placing...

Continue reading On the PULSE

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.