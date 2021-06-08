When Ryan Nittinger and Thomas Smith decided they wanted to build a disc golf course at Indian Park, it turned out so did a lot of other people in the region.

After deciding to build the course in January, the pair of disc golf enthusiasts started a GoFundMe page and raised nearly $7,000. It was enough to purchase and place the 18 baskets around Indian Park, according to Nittinger and Smith.

“It’s grassroots. Tom put it out to the disc golf community at large,” Nittinger said.

Volunteers were eager to come together for a work day to help build the course and since it has opened to the public groups of eager players have flooded the course, some throwing a disc for the first time.

“That, to me, was like, this is the right thing,” Nittinger said. “Overwhelmingly, it’s been a positive response so far.”

Nittinger found his passion for disc golf two year ago through Smith, who has been playing since he was 14.

Like many sports, the love of the game is only part of enjoyment of the course. For Smith and Nittinger, it’s about ...

