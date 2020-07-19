Montoursville, Pa. -- In her 28 years at Donald E. Schick Elementary, third grade teacher Kym Dunlap thought she had seen it all. While the needs of students continually grow and change, her undying love and dedication for them always has served as a reliable constant.

Though the March COVID-19 school shutdown undoubtedly presented difficult educational challenges, Dunlap is proud of how she and her fellow teachers continued to go above and beyond for the kids they serve.

“I’m very thankful that I’m good with making relationships with kids and families and getting out of them what they need,” Dunlap says.

From accountant to teacher

A Loyalsock High School graduate and Lycoming College alum, Dunlap never thought she wanted to be a teacher. In fact, she originally studied to be an accountant. Her academic advisor said Dunlap had far too much personality to sit behind a desk all day and suggested she look into other options. After taking a few early education classes, Dunlap was hooked.

A year after graduation, she secured her position with the Loyalsock School District, which she has never taken for granted.

“Loyalsock is all child centered. (They always ask,) ‘What’s best for the kids?’ It’s not what’s best for faculty, what’s best for the district money-wise and all those things.”

Shutdown

Perhaps this kids-first approach is what enabled Dunlap and her colleagues to cope with the initial COVID-shutdown panic. She recalls walking back into the school building on March 13 from afternoon bus duty and seeing faculty congregate in the school office, anxiously watching the news.

Announcements were being made that governors across the country were making decisions to temporarily close schools.Ten minutes later, they received word that Gov. Tom Wolf had decided to do the same.

Dunlap and her third-grade team immediately went into action-mode.

“We’re so proud of what we do that we wanted to keep it rolling,” Dunlap said. “We started saying, ‘What are we going to do? What can we put together in packets to send home to the kids? We can come in and take turns over the weekend, making packets (for students) to continue what they’re doing, because they’re going to need something to do.’"

2 week turns into the rest of the semester

For the first two weeks, the district’s instructions to teachers were simple: Keep in contact with parents and don’t teach anything new.

Teachers like Dunlap and curriculum coordinators put together lists of free gaming websites that students could use to stay sharp on their math and reading skills.To mitigate the stress caused by the sudden shutdown, all academic work for Schick Elementary students was deemed optional.

As it became clear that the government-mandated school shutdown would last longer than two weeks...

