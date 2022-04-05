Trout Run native Ann Swift’s family is larger than most and includes people from around the world. As a long-time host parent of foreign exchange students, when Swift heard that Russia invaded Ukraine, she felt a deep connection to the conflict, as she often does when disaster strikes throughout the world.

“World news is much more immediate. War in Ethiopia – pray for Nati. Armenia at war – pray for my student who was drafted. Earthquake in Indonesia? Which island – where? Pray. My family is larger in some respects,” Swift said.

The Ukrainian crisis is no different, for Swift, yet perhaps more heartbreaking.

“I just feel helpless,” she said. “I pray.”

Opening their home

In 2007, the Swift family opened their home to international exchange students who had won scholarships to the United States for an entire school year. While the students brought other cultures and customs with them, it was Swift’s goal to help adjust to American culture.

The Swifts’ exchange students came from a variety of countries including Pakistan, Russia, Kazakhstan, Indonesia, Bosnia and Ukraine.

In 2008, Swift became the community coordinator for the exchange program, helping even more students find host families within the region.

“We loved learning the new cultures, but our goal had to be helping the student adjust to and understand American culture,” Swift said. “A huge part of the experience was the opportunity to view our culture through the lens of another culture.”

Swift has stayed in touch with many of her students, often through email or over the phone, but on occasion she has met with a few while traveling abroad, and even attended a wedding in India.

Voices from conflict

When Russia invaded Ukraine, Swift reached out to all of her students in the region. She also joined a nightly Zoom prayer meeting to pray for the affected people.

Most concerning was when one of her students living in Mariupol, Ukraine, fell silent.

“We knew she was in a shelter in Mariupol where there was only disastrous news,” Swift said. “Thankfully, she escaped a week ago. Only one student is still in Ukraine and she insists that she is safe and with friends – no other details.”

Because of her many connections, Swift has a unique perspective on what is happening in the region.

“I also reached out to others in Eastern Europe, Russia or former Soviet states because they, too, are affected,” she said. “I love getting their opinions on the situation because they have information and background that I don’t have and it helps me form my own thoughts. I am not dependent on Western media.”

A student in Russia, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation from the government, said, “Unfortunately, there are really a lot of people who support this (invasion of Ukraine), but I believe the reason for it is propaganda via TV.

“(Myself and) People around me are strictly against this. But we can’t tell anything as there is a new law of telling anything against this ‘operation,’ which includes up to 15 years of prison.”

For those Russian residents afraid of the increased government pressure, it’s hard to choose to leave their home and their families. Swift’s student works for an American IT company that offered to move them to Turkey.

“I don’t want to leave my family, but it seems there is no other option to live a normal life and not be afraid to speak.”

In Austria, one of Swift’s students, Ema Drnda, who is 30 years old and a refugee from the Balkan conflict in the early 1990s, now works with Ukrainian refugees...

