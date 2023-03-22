Williamsport, Pa. — A subject fit for the big screen, “The Hidden Truth of Human Trafficking in Pa.,” a documentary, premiered at Penn College on Saturday.

The work is written and produced by Anne Reiner and Noah Beiter of On the PULSE, an online news outlet that investigates and reports on issues that are relevant to northcentral Pa.

“We chose to produce a documentary on this topic because it revealed itself to be a real and present problem in our area,” Reiner said. “It's estimated that over 26 million people are trafficked around the world each year. This includes labor trafficking. Total likely victims in the U.S.: 16,554. These are just the ones identified. The true number is much higher,” she said.

On the PULSE began to delve into the issue of sex and human trafficking in 2019, having learned that Route 15 was a major thruway that traffickers used to transport victims. In her research, she found survivors in the community willing to share their stories, and she produced and published a three-part series on trafficking in central Pa.

The full-length documentary that premiered on Saturday draws on interviews of local experts who see the effects of human trafficking in their work. The film also provided raw, honest interviews from one local woman who was trafficked as a child by her own family, living the whole time in South Williamsport.

“‘Trafficked’ indicates the moving of a person fom one place to another,” said Mae-Ling Kranz, CEO of Transitions of Pa. “But that’s not always the case.” Movies glamorize the kidnapping element of human and sex trafficking; taking a person and transporting them across state lines or across the globe, she said. But so many times the victims of trafficking are never transported anywhere. They are groomed and abused in our own communities.

Such was the case of Lynaugh Bobst of South Williamsport, who was trafficked by her mother as early as elementary school. Bobst grew up in a household split by divorce. Her mother, she said, was a pedophile and abused drugs, trafficking her children to sustain her habits.

Brobst said she was made to feel like the things that happened to her were normal, even deserved. Her abuse was treated as part of growing up, just like attending church and participating in school and community activities. When she finally summoned the courage to ask her school guidance counselor for help, she didn’t quite know what she needed help for, she said. Just that something wasn’t right; that she felt confused.

And when she finally reported the abuse, she lost everything familiar in her world, as traumatic as it had been.

Throughout the documentary, the filmmakers weaved a fictional storyline, dramatized by actors, into the narrative of expert interviews to tell the story.

“We waited to write the script for the drama sequences until after we had completed our interviews,” Reiner said. “We wanted to add an ‘everygirl' storyline to help drive home the points made in the interviews. We felt it would put a face to the issue and help people visualize some of the realities of the issue.”

Played by Faye Moore, a junior at Williamsport Area High School, the “everygirl” storyline shows how, through social media, the high schooler is drawn away from her friends by a perpetrator. He gains her friendship and then her trust, slowly through manipulation.

Victims are often children and teens in vulnerable situations, according to experts. Poverty, drug addiction, belonging to the LGBTQ or underserved communities are often factors that set a victim apart. A trafficker selects a victim, often by recognizing vulnerability in their lives, or targeting them on social media. They know how to slowly gain trust. They give compliments, gifts, then sometimes drugs. It starts with a gentle pat, a prolonged touch, then a hug, a kiss, until it develops into abuse.

The abuse is often accompanied with threats of exposure or threats to replace the victim with a younger sibling if they try to leave the situation, according to Heather Shnyder, education specialist with Transitions of Pa.

Throughout the documentary, you watch the young woman lured into a trafficking relationship; how she withdraws from friends until she is completely isolated and vulnerable. Once the perpetrator has her trust, he introduces drugs, and finally trafficks her to other people in exchange for money or drugs.

Documentary Q & A

Following the premiere on Saturday, the audience had an opportunity to ask questions to the experts featured in the documentary. As any filmmaker hopes, the film sparked active discussion among the panel members and audience. The Q & A session was moderated by John Shableski of Seven Mountains Media, one of the event sponsors.

“The discussion showed that people were engaged with the film but also wanted to learn more about the complexities of trafficking in our community,” said Reiner. “The panelists were able to explain some topics more in-depth than what we could flush out in the film.”

Panelists included

Michael Gillum, licensed psychologist, founder and president, Silent No More Foundation

Indeed, the biggest question at hand seemed to be, “What is the safety net in our area, and how can we help raise awareness?”

Everyone has a role in helping victims of human trafficking

Panelists described ways to recognize when a person might need help, how to approach someone from an agency that could help instead of approaching that person directly, and what professions are most likely to encounter victims of human trafficking (teachers, guidance counselors, healthcare professionals, law enforcement, and even retail clerks).

For those who don’t recognize trafficking in their day-to-day, but feel compelled to be part of a solution, you can donate to local organizations that directly support victims of human trafficking, including the Northcentral YWCA, Valley Youth House, Transitions of Pa, and the Silent No More Foundation.

The statistic bears repeating: Over 26 million people are trafficked around the world each year, many of them never leaving home, trafficked by family or someone they trust. And it is happening in northcentral Pa.

Did you miss the premiere of “The Hidden Truth of Human Trafficking in Pa.”? Reiner said a second premiere will be held at Lycoming College on April 8, and released parts of the documentary can be found at On the PULSE over the next couple of weeks. Follow On the PULSE on Facebook for more information.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.