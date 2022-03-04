It was during her lead performance in “Annie” as a fifth-grader in Loyalsock Township School District that Tess Marshall knew she wanted to act onstage for a living.

“And during math class in high school,” added Marshall in a recent interview. “I thought, ‘Maybe I’ll never have to take another math class if I do this professionally.’”

Now that Marshall is firmly launched on her acting career, it’s likely this 2012 Loyalsock graduate can indeed leave math behind—with the possible exception of calculating drive-times for her far-ranging schedule.

That was certainly a factor in Marshall’s successful audition for what became her most widely seen role.

Ordinary Joe

In 2021 the actress, who lives in Manhattan, submitted an audition tape for NBC’s Monday night drama “Ordinary Joe.” Later that fall, she was heading uptown toward the George Washington Bridge to make a trip home for Thanksgiving when she got an urgent cell-message from her agent.

“It was about 11 a.m., and I pulled off into a gas station, which was the very last option before the bridge,” Marshall recalled. The message offered a livestream audition—but one that was, according to the email, “due today.”

“I asked for the latest time possible to meet with the casting director. My arrival time to Williamsport was 2:59 p.m., and my audition with casting was at 3:20. I had all my lines and did my best to memorize them on the drive home.

“I booked the job from an audition in my childhood bedroom and was on a plane to Atlanta less than two weeks later.”

Marshall had a substantial role in the last two episodes of the first season of “Ordinary Joe,” a fascinating series that follows one character through three possible timelines involving different directions his life might take.

Marshall’s future on “Joe” is uncertain, principally because the show hasn’t yet been renewed for a second season. Folks wanting to watch Marshall’s episodes, or to encourage renewal of the series, can stream it on Hulu or Peacock.

“Those post-airing numbers really matter,” Marshall said. Her episodes, incidentally, are entitled “Whiteout” and “Aftermath” — but you might want to start at the beginning due to the show’s complex alternating plotlines.

‘Theater is my first love’

Marshall relishes the intensity of TV work, “diving into scenes for six to eight to 10 hours at a time, thinking of nothing else at all.” Nonetheless, she insists, “Theater is my first love. I love that anything can happen in live performance and that rolling with the punches, bad audiences, great audiences, understudies, sleepy matinees and the magic of it all are possible at any time.”

With that in mind, Marshall continues to work on her website and send out tapes because, as she puts it, “auditioning is really a full-time job.”

At the moment she is looking forward to a summer production of “Legally Blonde” while also diving head-first into her latest endeavor: “My own online studio, where I offer technical voice training, acting lessons and acting through song lessons.

“I teach students from all over the country, but I have a soft spot for my students in Williamsport; even as my roster fills up and kicks me into overtime, I always try to make space for them.”

The reason for this hometown commitment, Marshall points out, is that vocal technique and acting were the two areas in which she needed a better footing.

In every other way, she says, “Williamsport was almost everything I needed.”

Indeed, the actress reflected at length on the excellent career prep she had through her early years in Central Pennsylvania...

