After five years of performing in such unusual places as a nursing home and a fire station, Studio 570 has a new home.

The local theater group has moved into a three-story rehearsal and performance space at 140 W. Fourth St., between Plankenhorn’s and the Clothier.

“It was a fantastic place located right on the best block in Williamsport,” said 570’s Artistic Director Jared Whitford. “It’s a three-level building, which, once completed, will give us three unique and flexible performing spaces.”

In addition to storage, construction space and dressing rooms, the complex offers two indoor venues — a large one downstairs, and a smaller, more intimate space up top — along with the potential for outdoor performances on the property.

“We are currently working on getting our downstairs venue ready,” Whitford told On the PULSE. “But our second-floor area is ready to go.”

“From the practical end of things,” said 570 board member Elizabeth Snow, “it is a game-changer to have a reliable space to house all of our needs. This move is laying the foundation for the growth we have been getting close to achieving over the past five years.”

Founded by Whitford in 2016 with the goal of bringing more innovative theater to Lycoming County, Studio 570 has performed such offerings as “Hamlet,” “The Glass Menagerie” and “The Importance of Being Earnest” — all staged in rented or borrowed spaces, including churches, lawns, parks and restaurants.

“But we couldn’t operate out of bags and boxes anymore,” Whitford said.

Snow agreed: “Living out of other organization’s closets was not sustainable, and we faced difficulties in securing performance spaces in time. It was too much for many local actors to commit to productions with such uncertainties. We are excited for this new level of stability and consistency that we will be able to provide for our actors.”

While the group enjoyed the community partnerships that allowed these off-beat stagings, it will now...

Continue reading On the PULSE



