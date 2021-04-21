An ongoing feud between the Lycoming County Commissioners and Controller Krista Rogers has progressed to an official complaint filed against Rogers that would require her to continue paying bills and employee payroll checks.

The commissioner’s presented the complaint during their Tuesday meeting and it also was filed in court on Tuesday. The controller fired back denying the allegations against her and claiming an ongoing misuse of county power and a possible “shadow government” forming behind closed doors.

The primary purpose of the complaint requests that the county court order Rogers to continue to sign payroll documents and check payments, which they claim she has refused to do.

Pull Quote "This is not a power grab." -- Lycoming County Commissioner Scott Metzger

“We have indications that the controller might withhold signature on certain checks that go out and the action we are making today is to ensure that certain checks go out,” according to a statement by the commissioners during the Tuesday meeting.

Rogers condemned the complaint, calling it a “gross misrepresentation of the facts,” and denying that she has ever said she will not sign payroll checks.

“I always have, and will continue to pay accounts payable and payroll,” Rogers said. “This is not about training or alleged mistakes they claim were made, it is an abuse of office and has been a conspiracy to subvert the law since December of 2019.”

According to the complaint, the county controller proposed that her office take over the payroll management of the county roughly two years ago. To facilitate the new duties, four members of the county fiscal services department were also transferred to Roger’s department.

The complaint alleges that over the past two years the Controller has not fulfilled her duties as was initially proposed. The complaint lays out a list...

Read the whole story on On the PULSE