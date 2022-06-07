A rise in COVID-19 cases has spurred area medical professionals to caution the public about spending time in crowded indoor spaces or going to large events.

“The virus is still present and active in our community,” said Tyler Wagner, senior manager of public relations for UPMC’s North Central, Pa., region. According to Wagner UPMC has recorded 211 COVID patients in its entire system, while there are 19 recorded in the north central region as of Friday.

Wagner added that, “unlike the severity of illness we saw in the winter, the virus is now presenting in a way in which many people are now testing, quarantining, and treating their illness at home or at an outpatient facility and not needing hospital services.”

Cases also have risen throughout the state and across the country, according to the Department of Health.

However, Wagner added that, “the current volumes are much lower than what we experienced in the winter.”

He encouraged people to evaluate their own risks and take steps to protem themselves, such as getting vaccinated and staying out of large, indoor spaces.

In Lycoming County, 40 new cases were reported on Friday and the most recent death related to COVID was on May 31. In the month of May, six people were reported to have...

