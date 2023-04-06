Williamsport, Pa. — On the PULSE will air a second showing of the documentary The Hidden Truth of Human Trafficking in Pennsylvania at 3 p.m. on Apr. 8 at the Krapf Gateway Center at Lycoming College.

The showing is free to the public.

Human trafficking is happening here: Documentary reveals local impact

Through this documentary we will answer the following questions: What does human trafficking look like in small towns, rural regions, and neighborhoodsPennsylvania? What can the public do to stop it?

For many, the trafficking of humans is not a concept associated with the local community. It’s a big city or international problem that thrives within the world of the sex trade, drug traffickers, elite business tycoons and foreign drug lords.

It looks like women and young girls locked in cages or houses, pimped out to a different person every week, day or even hour. And while this is the cruel reality for many who are trafficked, it’s not the whole story. The reality of human trafficking is much more sinister.

If we knew that the young girl next door to us is being trafficked to different men by their mother each night, would this horrify us more?

