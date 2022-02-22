Steadily declining public school enrollment took a sharp dip over the past two years, propelled in part by the uncertainty during the pandemic as well as masking policies and conflicts over education content.

In Lycoming County, public school enrollment has declined by roughly 1,000 students over the past five years, with some districts seeing their largest decreases over the past two years. The only exception is Montgomery Area School District, which has recorded an enrollment increase each year since 2017.

High school senior Lily Wimer contemplated leaving Loyalsock Township School District for years, but it was the March 2020 pandemic upheaval that pushed her to make the transition to cyber school.

Previously a cheerleader and active in social groups at the school, Wimer and her mother, Marianne Beane agree that she has been more independent and confident during the past year and a half.

“My school (Reach Cyber Charter School) puts in effort into giving me a lot more resources,” Wimer said, “stuff I would never have access to otherwise.”

Wimer is not alone in her move out of the standard schooling system. Pennsylvania’s 14 cyber schools saw record enrollment after 2020, increasing from 38,000 students across the state to over 60,000 students.

Moving away from standard schooling

Brian Hayden, CEO of PA Cyber Charter School, said the 20-year-old cyber academy saw a sharp enrollment increase after the pandemic began. The school has an enrollment cap of 11,677 and is roughly 100 students below max capacity, Hayden said.

Reasons for the switch varied among families, according to Hayden, who added that the school does intake surveys with each family when they enroll. For many, it ranged from a desire for stable learning schedules during a time of classroom uncertainty to frustration over masking requirements.

“We got people on both sides,” Hayden said. “Parents who didn’t want to mask … and those who did.”

Declining numbers

In Lycoming County, an already downward enrollment trend was exacerbated over the past two years, specifically in the Jersey Shore, Montoursville and Muncy districts.

According to Jersey Shore Superintendent Brian Ulmer, the most recent exodus was due to COVID and how districts handled it.

“Much of this was due to COVID. Either parents were not OK with children being required to wear masks or parents wanted to reduce their children’s exposure,” Ulmer said.

The district created its own cyber educational platform in an attempt to bring students back to the district. “(We)added staff to it to recruit, monitor and engage with families in our program,” he said.

In Muncy, declining enrollment is due to fewer students coming into kindergarten and is “attributed to below average birth rates,” according to Superintendent Andrew Seese.

Seese added that the district is continuing to advertise the schools’ education and extracurricular options to help bring in more students.

Requests for comment from other county school districts were not returned.

Alternative options

For Wimer, the reason was complex. On one hand, she was pushed into virtual learning when school buildings shut their doors in March of 2020 due to the rising COVID-19 pandemic. But soon she found that learning from home opened her up to new opportunities and resources she may not have had within the district.

“I realized I have a lot more time and resources to look at,” Wimer said. “Classes that I wanted to take weren’t available because there were too many people at the public school.”

But it’s not just students who are looking for alternative options...

