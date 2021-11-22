Two Lycoming County judges announced their resignation from the county bench in 2021, one most recently in early November. This, coupled with a staffing shortage throughout county government, has led some to question the working environment within the courthouse and if it will continue to function smoothly.

Judge Marc Lovecchio announced his retirement in early 2021 and served his last day on Nov. 5. Judge Joy McCoy said she would be leaving the bench in January. Both judges are moving away from elected positions to practice law for private businesses, Lovecchio to McCormick Law Firm and McCoy to become the Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer for Little League International.

Lovecchio and McCoy each were retained for a second 10-year term in 2019, making this their 12th year on the county bench.

While Lovecchio told On the PULSE in September that he was leaving due to frustrations within the criminal justice system, he did not name specific reasons for his departure. McCoy, who served as the family and juvenile court judge, also did not state publicly why she was leaving.

“The past 12 years as a judge have been a truly rewarding experience, and it has been an honor to serve our community and support so many children and their families through some of the most traumatic, difficult moments of their lives,” McCoy said in a statement released by Little League.

However, in her resignation letter sent to county President Judge Nancy Butts, McCoy stated that while being a judge was a “dream job,” … “I have found that the things that I enjoyed about my job have been far outweighed by the things that I do not enjoy.”

She went on to state, “Unfortunately, I reached a point where it became evident to me that I could not remain in my position until the end of my term in 2029.”

Butts, who as president judge oversees the county judicial system including judges, said she was surprised that Lovecchio and McCoy decided to leave, but said she could not guess as to the reason for their departure.

“I have no idea and even if I did know something, it’s probably received in the context of a confidential communication because it’s a personnel matter, and I’m not allowed to talk about it,” Butts said.

She added that she didn’t talk to either of them about their resignation, stating that she didn’t believe she would be able to change their minds about a decision that she believed for each of them is personal.

“We’ve often had people leave in the middle of their term,” Butts said. “Nothing is going to change … we’ll just have different names (on the bench).”

The sudden departure came as a surprise to others in the court system and spurred county Sheriff Mark Lusk to send out an internal email to county department heads. In the email, with the subject line “The loss of 2 of our finest judges is a travesty,” Lusk insinuates that there are serious issues within the county court system.

Continue reading On the PULSE



