Deaths in Lycoming County more than doubled during the past two years, marking a steep increase and overloading the county morgue, according to Coroner Charles Kiessling Jr.

The death rate has steadily increased over the years, with a substantial jump in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Kiessling.

“As you can see our numbers have doubled over the past two years when compared to the previous years,” Kiessling said.

Accidental and motor vehicle deaths have increased over the past five years, as well as homicides, with the exception of 2021, which saw homicides decrease from 14 to four.

In light of the increases, Kiessling continues to be vocal about his need for a new morgue to process the county’s dead.

He pointed to a 2012 feasibility study that addressed the space constraints of his office, adding he has yet to see the issue addressed by the county commissioners.

“(It’s) very frustrating in year two of the pandemic that is not going away any time soon, along with the increasing numbers of drug deaths, homicides, suicides and accidental deaths,” Kiessling said.

“We are frequently holding decedents for days to weeks while attempting to locate family members,” Kiessling said.

In response to the increase in COVID deaths...

Continue reading On the PULSE



