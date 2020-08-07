The COVID-19 pandemic continues to drag on and as Congress debates new funding options at the federal level, many local leaders would rather reopen businesses than accept more federal funding. But reopening the economy may not be as simple as either of those options.

Getting back to work has proven difficult for many, especially those in the food and drink industry or small businesses that rely on sporting events such as the Little League World Series for most of their annual revenue.

Local nightlife hotspots that market primarily to an imbibing audience have closed their doors for the second time after being restricted from selling solely alcohol to customers. Restaurants and coffee shops across the state were shocked on July 15 to find out that they were restricted to 25% capacity and could only serve alcohol with a meal.

Hoteliers continue to see a lower percentage of guests, especially as the region prepares for the increased economic impact after events like the Little League World Series and Drum and Bugle Corps have been cancelled.

Critics have said this statewide restriction does not consider the different level of cases each county faces, or the method the virus is brought in, but some local leaders urge policy makers to remember the pandemic is a public health crisis.

U.S. Rep. Fred Keller, of the 12th Congressional District, takes an even more conservative perspective than many of his GOP counterparts.

“I think it’s premature to start shoveling money out the door at this point,” Keller said, adding that he would prefer businesses be given guidance, but allowed to fully reopen.

As Congress debates between the GOP $1 trillion package or the $3 trillion Democrat package, Keller says committing any additional funds is premature as there is still $1.3 billion in CARES Act funds that Pennsylvania has yet to spend.

Calling for a straight reopen of the Lycoming County economy is not a simple task, according to Jason Fink, president/CEO of the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce. Many local employers rely on the global economy to run their business, according to Fink. Without imports from China, or other regions, many businesses would still be unable to operate at full capacity.

Other local businesses who specialize in sports equipment, or event planning have seen a drastic decline in sales as many sporting events were cancelled. Even if the state were to reopen completely, many of these events would still be cancelled.

The Lycoming County region is expected to be impacted by over $40 million in economic losses due...

