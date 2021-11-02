Williamsport, Pa. – Long-time City Council incumbents Liz Miele and Randall Allison retained their seats after Tuesday’s election, while newcomer Eric Beiter ousted one-term incumbent Dave Banks to take the third contested seat, according to unofficial election night results.

Beiter previously ran for Mayor in 2019 but lost to Mayor Derek Slaughter. In addition to Banks, Democrat Jeana Longo and Libertarian Bill Hall also ran for the contested city council seats, but did not secure enough votes.

In Williamsport, over 14,700 voters turned out to the polls, 22% of the city’s voter base. Across the county, there was a roughly 30% voter turnout.

The results for City Council are below:

Williamsport City Council

Randall Allison (R) 1822 (19.4%) WINNER

Liz Miele 1731 (D) (19%) WINNER

David Banks 1481 (D) (16.3%)

Eric Beiter 1962 (R) (21%) WINNER

Jeana Longo (D) 1328 (14.7%)

Bill Hall 882 (L) (9.5%)

