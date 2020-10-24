Williamsport, Pa. – It’s 1918. A young girl leaves her home and walks down Mulberry Street in Williamsport. She crosses the railroad tracks toward the platform and sees wooden crates loaded four high as far as she can see. Inside of each is the body of a soldier killed by the Spanish flu and sent home.

When the girl grew up she told the story to Dr. John Piper, historian and professor at Lycoming College. She is no longer living, but Piper has never forgotten the story.

Senior citizens today may have a family member or friend who was killed by the disease. Piper’s grandmother died of influenza at age 30 and his uncle died at age 2.

“If you got it, the chances were very good that you were not going to survive it,” Piper said.

The mortality rate of the 1918 influenza was highest among children younger than 5, 20 to 40 year old and those over 65.

Filling the headlines

In some stark similarities to the present pandemic, newspapers were filled with case counts, records of the dead and quarantine measures.

Hitting its peak toward the end of World War I, cases of the 1918 influenza pandemic, or Spanish flu, began increasing in Lycoming County and the surrounding region in August, but didn’t spike until October and November.

The origin of the Spanish flu isn’t known, according to Piper. It was given the Spanish qualifier because of how virulent the cases in Spain were, he said.

The virus spread through Europe and then the rest of the world at record pace with over 500 million cases and as many as 50 million deaths, 625,000 recorded in the United States. It remains the deadliest pandemic in history.

The infections began among soldiers in the spring. Cases in military camps skyrocketed. Eventually many camps were closed and the soldiers were sent home, according to Piper.

“The downside was everyone with the disease took it to their homes,” he said, “many of them rural, small-town folks.”

Local region devastated

In early October, headlines in the Williamsport Sun and the Grit – the area’s local news outlets at the time – began to fill with news of the pandemic.

In less than two weeks, local hospitals were overrun as hundreds of new cases were reported each day in Williamsport. Other local towns like Renovo, Emporium and Saint Mary’s went on lockdown, opening new facilities to house patients and sometimes using church basements.

By Oct. 11, 1918, cases in Williamsport began to decrease below 100 per day. But on the same day, 2,500 cases were reported in Shamokin, which had a population of 35,000 at the time.

On Oct. 20, over 200 cases were reported in South Williamsport, enough to “make every one but the sick sit up and take notice,” the Grit headline quipped.

Newberry was hit hard by the virus. A Nov. 23 report in the Williamsport Sun showed that the Polish section, at the base of Arch Street, was affected the most.

“It is said that scarcely a family escaped...

Read the whole story on On the PULSE