Williamsport, Pa. – In anticipation for upcoming renovations to the Brandon Park Bandshell, over a century of musical performances are remembered for filling the stage.

City engineer Jon Sander said in October that the stage was experiencing cracking, the back wall had issues, the structure needed a new roof and gable and the facility inside needed heating and air conditioning work. Repairs are expended to cost as much as $280,000.

The Bandshell in Brandon Park was dedicated to Williamsport in 1912. However, the park land was “the gift of A. Boyd Cummings” in 1890. According to John Megginess’s book “The History of Lycoming County”, “It was so named by him in honor of his sister, who married John Brandon, one of the early publishers” of what is now the Sun Gazette.

The 43-acre donation was called a “magnificent” gift that “will forever remain a memorial of its generous donor.”

On July 7th, 1912 “a project, which will be of interest to every resident of Williamsport, was launched last night at the open air services held in Brandon Park, when Rev. W.C. Rittehouse, a senior pastor of St. John’s Reformed Church, stated that it is proposed to erect a building from which suitable religious services and secular services as well may be held,” a writer for the Sun Gazette said in the July 8th, 1912 issue.

Subscription cards were distributed to the 2,000 people who were gathered as Rittenhouse explained “that the idea was to erect a band shell with a platform on which a big band may be seated and which will have acoustic properties that will carry a voice a long way.”

The writer in that July 8th issue explained that pastors were having difficulty having their voices heard by the large crowds that gathered for Sunday night services back in the day.

This writer said that the “disadvantage of the chorus and the orchestra in not having an elevated platform from which to render their parts prevented the audience from enjoying fully” the experience.

Construction of the project concluded in November 1913. However, it would not be fully dedicated until June of 1914 at...

