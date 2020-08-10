Williamsport, Pa. -- The Lycoming County commissioners approved action items on Tuesday and Thursday of this week, including personnel changes, state reimbursement for new county voting machines and administration of CARES Act funds.

TDA ACTIONS

Approve update to the TDA Report

Create one (1) Part-Time Temporary Prison Maintenance. Special Projects, Paygrade 10, not to exceed 400 hours.

PERSONNEL ACTIONS

Approve the following personnel actions:

Prison: Zachariah J. Zelewicz, as Full-time replacement/promotion, Maintenance Manager, Paygrade 10, Salary/$50,745.16. Effective 8/9/20.

Planning & Community Development: Christopher M. Musto, as Full-time replacement/promotion, Community & Economic Development Planner, Paygrade 8, $39,500.23. Effective 8/9/20.

Prison: Craig L. Robbins, as Part-time Temporary Prison Maintenance Special Projects, new position not to exceed 400 hours. Paygrade 10, $27.00/hourly

Planning & Community Development: Lori L. Weston, as Full-time replacement/promotion, Administrative Support Supervisor, paygrade 8, $53,746.89. Effective 8/9/20.

Courts- MDJ Frey: Cherie A. Bowen, as Full-time replacement Clerk III, paygrade 4, $13.95/hourly. Effective 8/10/20.

Courts- MDJ Frey: Amber M. Fink, as Full-time replacement Clerk III, paygrade 4, $13.95/hourly. Effective 8/10/20.

Adult Probation: Alexis A. Kilgus, as Full-time replacement Clerk III, paygrade 4, $13.95/ hourly. Effective 8/17/20.

Information Services-Systems Support: Kayla L. Shireman, as Full-time replacement Clerk III/Floater, paygrade 4, $13.95/hourly. Effective 8/10/20.

Pre-Release: Abigail C. Burley, as Full-time Resident Supervisor (reserve), paygrade 5. $15.22/ hourly. Effective 8/9/20.

Pre-Release: Corey W. Brewer, as Full-time Resident Supervisor, paygrade 5, $15.22/hourly. Effective 8/9/20.

Pre-Release: Hunter Lomison, as Part-time Resident Supervisor, paygrade 5, $15.22/hourly-not to exceed 1000 hours annually. Effective 8/9/20.

Approve HR Activity report for the month of July 2020.

ACTION ITEMS

Vote on Grant Agreement with the Department of State for Grants for Election Modernization and Security (GEMS) Program Funds in the amount of $542,531.87. PASS 3-0

A continuation of the process to modernize voting equipment, which began in 2019. At the time the state agreed to reimburse counties for 60% of the expense. The county placed the application for the reimbursement and now the state is ready to release funds back to the counties.

Vote on Real Estate Refund- 51-001-408 – Caleb Catherine $73.07. PASS 3-0

Caleb Catherine said he never received the bill as it was sent to a different address.

Vote on Memorandum of Understanding with Donald Tressler, Sr. to provide appropriate communications for constable services. PASS 3-0

Vote on the purchase of high volume industrial shredder from JTF Business Systems IN THE AMOUNT OF $20,220. PASS 3-0

Shredder for records retention, which will come out of a $56,000 HUB Election Security Grant.

MOU with Pennsylvania College of Technology. PASS 3-0 (on Thursday)

The county will split the cost of construction of a sign for White Deer Golf Complex with Penn College. The sign will be placed on the Penn College property. Full cost is $30,000 so the county would pay...

Read the rest of the actions here at On the PULSE.