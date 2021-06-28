Commissioners_meeting_notes_6-27-19_2019.jpg

Williamsport, Pa. -- The Lycoming County Commissioners approved new personnel, real estate exceptions and state grant funds during their Tuesday, June 22 meeting. See the full list of action items here:

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE CASH REQUIREMENT 

Approve the following cash requirement report(s): PASS 3-0

  • Approve accounts payable Cash Requirements Report in the amount of 931,974.23 for the upcoming week.

PERSONNEL ACTIONS 

Approve the following personnel action(s):  PASS 3-0

  • RMS-Operations- Jimmy C. Bennett II, Full-Time Replacement/Reclassification,  Equipment Operator, Paygrade 6, $18.00/ hourly. Effective 6/27/21. 
  • RMS-Operations- Timothy R. DeHart, Full-Time Replacement/New Position,  Equipment Operator, Paygrade 6, $18.00/hourly. Effective 6/28/21.

SALARY BOARD ACTIONS 

Approve update to the following salary schedule(s): PASS 3-1 (Controller Krista Rogers voted no) 

RMS- Create one (1) Temporary Equipment Operator position in Operations – paygrades 5/6 

BOARD OF ASSESSMENT REVISIONS

Vote on Real Estate Refunds: 

  • 20-001-605 – James Held – $484.67 – Veterans exception
  • 20-002-212 – Todd Love – $441.42 – Veterans exception
  • 07-392-115.04 – Wenger’s Feed Mill Inc – $2652.37 – a settled real estate appeal
  • 07-392-115.04 – Wenger’s Feed Mill Inc – $3847.79 – a settled real estate appeal

ACTION ITEMS

Vote on Amendment to agreement with McCormick Law Firm...

