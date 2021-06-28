Williamsport, Pa. -- The Lycoming County Commissioners approved new personnel, real estate exceptions and state grant funds during their Tuesday, June 22 meeting. See the full list of action items here:
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE CASH REQUIREMENT
Approve the following cash requirement report(s): PASS 3-0
- Approve accounts payable Cash Requirements Report in the amount of 931,974.23 for the upcoming week.
PERSONNEL ACTIONS
Approve the following personnel action(s): PASS 3-0
- RMS-Operations- Jimmy C. Bennett II, Full-Time Replacement/Reclassification, Equipment Operator, Paygrade 6, $18.00/ hourly. Effective 6/27/21.
- RMS-Operations- Timothy R. DeHart, Full-Time Replacement/New Position, Equipment Operator, Paygrade 6, $18.00/hourly. Effective 6/28/21.
SALARY BOARD ACTIONS
Approve update to the following salary schedule(s): PASS 3-1 (Controller Krista Rogers voted no)
RMS- Create one (1) Temporary Equipment Operator position in Operations – paygrades 5/6
BOARD OF ASSESSMENT REVISIONS
Vote on Real Estate Refunds:
- 20-001-605 – James Held – $484.67 – Veterans exception
- 20-002-212 – Todd Love – $441.42 – Veterans exception
- 07-392-115.04 – Wenger’s Feed Mill Inc – $2652.37 – a settled real estate appeal
- 07-392-115.04 – Wenger’s Feed Mill Inc – $3847.79 – a settled real estate appeal
ACTION ITEMS
Vote on Amendment to agreement with McCormick Law Firm...
