Williamsport, Pa. – Among other action items, the Lycoming County commissioners approved new personnel, funds for the upcoming Gold Star Family Monument, and purchases for the county landfill.

The full action list is here:

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE CASH REQUIREMENT

Approve accounts payable Cash Requirements Report through April 14, 2021 for payment April 7, 2021 in the amount of $1,133,663.80. PASS 3-0

PERSONNEL ACTIONS

Approve the following personnel action(s): PASS 3-0

DA-Central Processing Center, Joseph W. Hope, Part-Time Reclassification Position, Director of Central Processing, Paygrade CPO, $23.00/ Hourly. Not to exceed 1000 hours annually. Effective 4/18/21.

DA-Central Processing Center – Timothy B. Nelson, Part-Time Reclassification Position, Assistant Director of Central Processing, Paygrade CPO, $21.00/ Hourly. Not to exceed 1000 hours annually. Effective 4/18/21.

Planning & Community Development- Mark L. Haas, Full-Time Replacement Position, Subdivision & Land Development Administrator, Paygrade 8, $38,933.97/Salary. Effective 4/19/21,

Pre-Release- Kaitlin N. Lunger, Full-Time Replacement/Promotion, Female Work Crew Foreman, Paygrade 7, $18.26/Hourly. Effective 4/18/21.

Pre-Release-Timothy P. Leibensperger, Full-Time Replacement, Resident Supervisor, Paygrade 6, $16.76/Hourly. Effective 4/19/21.

District Attorney-Corrina Schaefer, Full-Time Replacement Clerk III Position, Paygrade 4, $14.09/Hourly. Effective 4/12/21.

SALARY BOARD ACTIONS

Approve update to the following salary schedule(s): PASS 3-0

District Attorney- Central Processing Center

Reclassify one (1) Part-Time Central Processing Officer to a Part-Time Director of Central Processing @ $23.00/hour.

Reclassify one (1) Part-Time Central Processing Officer to a Part-Time Assistant Director of Central Processing @ $21.00/hour.

ACTION ITEMS

Vote on Grant & Monitoring Agreement with Central Pennsylvania Gold Star Family Monument. Act 13 Legacy Funds. $43,000 for the Gold Star Families and $7,000 for the Intruder project at Lycoming County Veterans Memorial Park. PASS 3-0

Mya Toon- Vote on agreement with Suzanne Mannes, for professional services. Not to exceed $20,000. PASS 3-0

She will be providing cross-racial identification services for the county.

Vote on Resolution with TCF National Bank. 2021 budgeted item.

A house-keeping requirement to ensure that Lycoming County has permission to purchase golf carts...

To read the full list of action items, click here to visit On the PULSE.