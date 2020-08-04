Williamsport, Pa. -- The Lycoming County commissioners approved $2.5 million in broadband grant funds designated for the region of Tri-County Rural Electric Cooperative’s service area – Primarily Tioga County and portions of northern Lycoming County.

See the full list of action items at the commissioner’s Tuesday meeting here:

Update to Policy and Procedures by Eliminating Policy Number 801, 803 and Revising Policy Number 209.

The information in policies 801 (motion for transfer) and 803 (Human Resources transactions or procedures for filling vacancies) has been combined and updated into policy 209.

Approval of $2.5 million in grant funds through the Appalachian Regional Commission for Tioga, Lycoming, Potter and Clinton counties.

These funds will be used primarily for Tioga County and portions of northern Lycoming County to build out a broadband network for the Tri-County Rural Electric Cooperative region. Each county participating in the regional grant application is required to approve the funds. In a separate grant application Lycoming, Northumberland, Union and Clinton counties are applying for $1.5 million for broadband development in those regions.

The commissioners present were Tony Mussare, Scott Metzger and Rick Mirabito. The next commissioners meeting will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug 4 in the Commissioner’s Briefing Room, 1st Floor, Executive Plaza, 330 Pine St.

