Williamsport, Pa. -- The Lycoming County commissioners approved $2.5 million in broadband grant funds designated for the region of Tri-County Rural Electric Cooperative’s service area – Primarily Tioga County and portions of northern Lycoming County.
Update to Policy and Procedures by Eliminating Policy Number 801, 803 and Revising Policy Number 209.
- The information in policies 801 (motion for transfer) and 803 (Human Resources transactions or procedures for filling vacancies) has been combined and updated into policy 209.
Approval of $2.5 million in grant funds through the Appalachian Regional Commission for Tioga, Lycoming, Potter and Clinton counties.
- These funds will be used primarily for Tioga County and portions of northern Lycoming County to build out a broadband network for the Tri-County Rural Electric Cooperative region. Each county participating in the regional grant application is required to approve the funds. In a separate grant application Lycoming, Northumberland, Union and Clinton counties are applying for $1.5 million for broadband development in those regions.
The commissioners present were Tony Mussare, Scott Metzger and Rick Mirabito. The next commissioners meeting will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug 4 in the Commissioner’s Briefing Room, 1st Floor, Executive Plaza, 330 Pine St.
