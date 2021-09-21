“Some are born great, some achieve greatness, and some have greatness thrust upon them.”

This famous quote from Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” is nicely borne out by many available versions of the Bard’s beloved late-career comedy.

To some degree, these diverse productions are all “born great,” because Shakespeare’s original multi-strand story is so rich, so funny and so painful—staunchly standing the test of time after more than four centuries.

Some achieve greatness through terrific direction, casting and music, while others have greatness thrust upon them as fan-faves of the play … or of certain actors.

No doubt Williamsport’s Studio 570 seeks all three paths to greatness in its current staging, with six performances of “Twelfth Night” Sept. 16-19.

In honor of this local production, Lycoming Critic’s Corner presents a few worthy versions of the play—all readily available for viewing. And for the very first time, it is LCC’s pleasure to offer one blurb (the fourth below) by a guest writer—Studio 570 founder and producing artistic director Jared Whitford.

“TWELFTH NIGHT or WHAT YOU WILL” (1997, live at Lincoln Center)

Free on YouTube, this dazzling live production features Helen Hunt, Kyra Sedgwick, Philip Bosco and Paul Rudd, among many others.

Sedgwick is a bit shrill—though that may be an effect of live performance, which doesn’t always translate well to electronic media. Rudd is a revelation as Orsino, looking pretty buff as he slips into the chest-deep swimming pool that figures prominently onstage; this actor is always so pleasant and self-effacing, I never imagined he could play the sort of irritating narcissist that he develops so swiftly from the character as written.

Max Wright is uproarious as the dim-witted Andrew; thanks largely to his stellar work, the production itself is often laugh-out-loud funny.

And for Hunt devotees, this staging is a dream come true: It showcases the actress’s glowing passion and comedic chops while her hapless Viola, disguised as a man, falls in unrequited love with Orsino—and then becomes the romantic obsession of a woman who thinks Viola is male.

And that’s just part of Shakespeare’s insanely complicated plot.

Fans of the play should not miss this one; just search “Twelfth Night Lincoln Center” on YouTube.

168 min. (in two parts). Not rated.

“TWELFTH NIGHT” (1992, animated)

One of 12 animated shorts adapted from Shakespeare for British TV in the early 1990s, this enchanting little gem manages to capture all the magic, romance and wonder of the play in a mere 26 minutes of stop-motion animation. The voice cast features Fiona Shaw and (as Viola’s twin) a fine Hugh Grant. Makes a nice introduction to the Bard for kids.

Other titles in the series include “Romeo and Juliet,” “Hamlet,” “Taming of the Shrew,” “Richard III,” “The Tempest,” “Julius Caesar,” “Midsummer Night’s Dream” and “The Winter’s Tale.” Episode intros were handled by Robin Williams when they aired in the U.S. on HBO.

Happily, most of these are available free online; just google the title and “animated short.”

26 min. Not rated; very family friendly.

