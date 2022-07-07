My young friend Clement took his first train ride a couple weeks ago.

Clement is disabled and has to work hard to communicate and get around. But because he is so resolutely cheerful—and cheerfully resolute—this Amtrak trip turned out to be even more enjoyable than either of us hoped.

It all started last winter, when my teen pal mentioned that he’d never ridden a train. I suspect Clement knew he was baiting the hook for a raging railfan, and sure enough, my mind started racing right away.

The Pennsylvanian

Since my fellow-traveler was nearly 18, I instinctively steered away from the nearby tourist lines in Jim Thorpe and Strasburg. Both are terrific, but it seemed more fitting to try bona fide public transit—and in this part of the state, that means Amtrak.

Aiming only for a short round trip, I chose Trains 42 and 43, “The Pennsylvanian”— a pair that runs daily between Pittsburgh and New York City: We would board 42 in Lewistown, PA, at 11:24 a.m. and head east for Harrisburg; arriving at 12:50, we’d lay over and catch the westbound at 2:36 p.m., returning to our origin around 4 p.m. Since Lewistown has only this one daily train in each direction, Clement’s mom drove us down; that way, she’d be available in case we somehow missed our connection in the capital.

From our home in Williamsport, we could’ve started in Harrisburg and taken any number of daily trains heading east and back. But passenger-wise, the 9-hour Pennsylvanian has a much more diverse demographic; it’s the state’s only Amtrak west of Harrisburg—and the only Keystone Service option with the roomier business-class seats that I felt Clement might prefer.

I also didn’t want to drive into Harrisburg—especially since Lewistown’s gorgeous 1849 station sits quietly on the edge of town along a track that carries 50 freights a day; it remains the oldest standing structure built by the once-mighty Pennsylvania Railroad.

The journey begins

Local volunteers man the station’s tiny but cordial waiting room, offering impressively low-cost snacks and gifts. Cracker-packs were a quarter; I bought an Amtrak decal for 50 cents; and Clement picked up railroad playing cards for under three bucks. During that time, two massive Norfolk-Southern freight trains thundered past, along with a one-car local on the Juniata Valley line, its venerable switching-engine painted in nostalgic PRR maroon-and-yellow.

No. 42 arrived roughly 20 minutes late, and Clement, despite his limited mobility, hauled himself aboard with virtually no help from me or the attentive conductor. We didn’t stay in our seats very long, heading straight for the lounge car, where the pricier business-class tickets ensured unlimited free soft drinks. Clement made sure we got our money’s worth on soda and water, while I nursed a cup of Amtrak’s tasty Starbucks coffee.

Meanwhile, I discovered just how wisely—if unwittingly—I had chosen our itinerary. I’ve done plenty of train travel east of Harrisburg, and in 2002 I rode west of Lewistown with my family; but I’d never been over the trackage between.

This, it turns out, is perfectly gorgeous, running 40 miles along the Juniata River and then turning north for another 15 beside the Susquehanna, which it thereafter crosses on the Rockville Bridge. I’ve frequently admired this majestic span, which is clearly visible from Route 322 on the way into Harrisburg. Four thousand feet long, the eye-catching structure is, according to Wikipedia, “the longest stone-masonry arch railroad viaduct ever built.”

(Another fun fact: The Pennsylvanian’s total run of 444 miles between Pittsburgh and Manhattan is exactly the same length as the Susquehanna River.)

Since running water is my happy place, these lovely waterways took the sting out of getting my butt kicked playing War at our comfy lounge table with Clement’s new cards. With effusive body language and a few careful syllables, my traveling companion also taught me a new version of Uno, which I likewise lost—while our conductor pointed out the best way to get a look at the famed 25-foot replica of the Statue of Liberty, sitting at Dauphin Narrows in the middle of Susquehanna.

After a leisurely ride through the sprawling Norfolk-Southern rail-yards north of Harrisburg, we arrived at the capital still 20 minutes behind schedule. Here, the platform is at car level (rather than stepping up from the ground as in Lewistown); our conductor offered to place a special “bridge plate” across the six-inch gap between coach and platform, but Clement charged right over with no assistance.

Overcoming obstacles

Since he can’t walk far without support...

