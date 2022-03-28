When Tom Speicher learned that the late Bill Byham had left behind an unpublished manuscript, he knew he had a mission.

What he didn’t know was that this mission would help realize his own dreams as well.

Byham was a beloved Lycoming County teacher, coach and radio personality who spent 56 years as broadcaster for the Little League World Series. He passed away in 2017, having tried unsuccessfully to publish a young-adult sports novel he’d written three decades ago.

Long lost material

Enter Speicher, a Pennsylvania College of Technology writer and video producer who for 20 years served as “Man in the Crowd” on Byham’s LLWS broadcasts.

“My first point of contact was Bill’s son, Rob,” Speicher recalled in a recent interview. “He enthusiastically endorsed the project. Rob was the one who unearthed Bill’s original typewritten manuscript, which was missing one chapter. Nobody knows where that chapter is!”

Fleshing out this long-lost material was only one of the tasks Speicher undertook as he carefully transferred the story to his computer, shortening chapters for a more contemporary feel and modernizing the 30-year-old story by adding, for example, cell-phones and Instagram.

What eventually emerged was “Bucky Deacon’s Dilemma,” the beautifully written tale of the titular teen and his efforts to earn and keep a spot on his middle-school football team.

The engaging tale features plenty of familiar adolescent angst, including first crushes, bullying, the nitty-gritties of gridiron drama and especially the protagonist’s “dilemma,” which emerges when a fellow-player—Bucky’s rival and eventual friend—is accused of theft.

One of the book’s triumphs is the way Speicher has worked in subtle tributes to Byham.

Bucky lives in Southland, Pennsylvania—named for South Williamsport, where Byham taught high-school social studies for many years. What’s more, Southland’s squad is called the Wolves, in honor of the mascot at PA’s Kane High, where Byham himself played ball.

And the Wolves compete at Nellie Stadium (the name of Byham’s wife)—while Southland, says Speicher, was modeled partly on Montoursville; it even has a green bridge, along with “pedestrians crossing the two-lane street from a family-owned tavern to a bakery that looks like it did the day it opened forty years ago.” (That would be Johnson’s and Rosencrans, for readers who haven’t had to negotiate this busy spot.)

Geared for ages 10-14—but entertaining for adults as well—“Bucky Deacon’s Dilemma” is available at Amazon, and at Otto’s in downtown Williamsport.

But “Bucky,” it seems, was only the beginning.

“I guess BDD gave me the publishing bug,” Speicher admitted—though he actually credits the idea for his second book to a co-worker.

“A Week with Waffles”

Aimed at much younger readers, Speicher’s new title, “A Week with Waffles,” is the copiously illustrated story of a guinea pig and her various activities...

