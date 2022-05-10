Even though he just met Jerri Rook less than a month ago, Ludo rarely takes his eyes off of her, always ready for the next command or word of encouragement.

The newly-acquired 2-year old Lycoming County Courthouse dog is settling into his new role as the county’s facility dog. When young children, or victims of abuse come into the courthouse, Ludo will offer a soft and calming presence to help calm their nerves and quiet their hearts, said Rook who serves as Ludo’s handler as well as secretary for President Judge Nancy Butt.

“He’s laid back, but he likes to have fun. He likes to play,” Rook said of Ludo. “He brings down the stress level … It makes the court experience less stressful … he just is a little extra something.”

Rook first met Ludo during the Canine Companion’s April training session for handlers and canines. The pair were matched immediately and since then they have rarely been apart.

Ludo, a black lab and golden lab mix, isn’t the first faculty dog owned by the county. Jedi, a white lab and golden lab mix, was the county’s first facility dog.

He was purchased by the county in 2017 but after four years and a short bout with lymphoma...

