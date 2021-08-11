The 9-11 Memorial Motorcycle Ride will be held this year at the Clinton Township Fire Co. in Montgomery.

The gates open at 10 a.m. with the memorial service at 2 p.m. and the riders hitting the road at 3 p.m.

The 42-mile rolling memorial is held annually to honor lives lost due to the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

Each year the ride brings in over 2,000 riders from across the country. Due to restrictions from COVID-19, last year’s ride was cancelled, however a smaller group of riders took a similar ride route in protest for the restrictions.

The line of bikers can stretch up to 17 miles long and travels through 28 intersections. The coalition coordinates with law enforcement and fire companies in each of the 15 municipalities to block intersections and close roads.

Find the full ride map here.