OTP_votersatpoll_2020.jpg

Image provided by On the PULSE

As the threat of the novel coronavirus continues to loom in Pennsylvania, Lycoming County’s primary voter turnout still hit nearly 40% of the county’s registered voters, only a 6% decrease from the last presidential primary year, which brought out over 46% of voters to the polls. 

Preliminary results are available, however as many as 3,500 provisional ballots may still need to be counted. This could take as long as one week, according to Lycoming County Voter Services.

These results are provided by On the PULSE. As of press time, statewide votes were 79% counted.

Unofficial Primary Results: 

President: 

Democrat 

  • Joe Biden – 480,250 (WINNER)
  • Bernie Sanders – 123,670
  • Tulsi Gabbard – 27,670

Republican 

  • Donald Trump – 609,373 (WINNER)
  • Rocky De La Fuente – 9,686
  • Bill Weld – 28,116

Attorney General 

Democrat

  • Josh Shapiro – 491,740

Republican

  • Heather Heidelbaugh – 493,065

  • Auditor General  

    Democrat

    • H. Scott Conklin – 60,336
    • Michael Lamb  – 204,544 (WINNER with 79% of votes counted)
    • Tracie Fountain – 53,795
    • Rosie Marie Davis  – 51,312
    • Nina Ahmad – 181,073
    • Christina M. Hartman  – 77,235

    Republican 

    • Timothy DeFoor – 582,759

    State Treasurer 

    Democrat 

    • Joe Torsella – 503,457

    Republican 

    • Stacy L. Garrity – 527,217

    Congressional 12th District 

    Democrat

    • Lee Griffin – 27,446

    Republican 

    • Fred Keller – 73,773

    Senator 23rd

    Democrat

    • Jackie Baker – 6,397

    Republican

    • Gene Yaw – 15,644

    • Representative 83rd 

      Democrat

      • Airneezer J. Page – 3,766

      Republican

      • Jeff Wheeland – 6,538

      Representative 84th 

      Democrat

      • Amanda R. Waldman – 2,804

      Republican

      • Dave Hines – 1,776
      • Joe Hamm – 6,466 (WINNER)
      • Mike Dincher – 1,112

      Delegate

      Democrat (4 winners) 

      • Nanci Rommel – 4,663 (WINNER)
      • Keith Bierly – 4,200 (WINNER)
      • Rachel elgrego – 1,828
      • Rick Thomas – 4,152 (WINNER)
      • Caroline Reiss – 1,701
      • Kimberly Hart – 4,411 (WINNER)
      • Taran Samarth – 1,474
      • Danny Muldowney – 1,343

      Republican (3 winners)

      • Tina Pickett – 4,660
      • Donald Hoffman – 4,742
      • Carol Sides – 8,018 (WINNER)
      • Dave Huffman – 7,947 (WINNER)
      • Alan Hall – 2,526
      • Krystle Bristol – 3,243
      • Todd Robatin – 1,505
      • Mark J. Harris – 5,313 (WINNER)

      Official election results will be posted within the week.

