As the threat of the novel coronavirus continues to loom in Pennsylvania, Lycoming County’s primary voter turnout still hit nearly 40% of the county’s registered voters, only a 6% decrease from the last presidential primary year, which brought out over 46% of voters to the polls.
Preliminary results are available, however as many as 3,500 provisional ballots may still need to be counted. This could take as long as one week, according to Lycoming County Voter Services.
These results are provided by On the PULSE. As of press time, statewide votes were 79% counted.
Unofficial Primary Results:
President:
Democrat
- Joe Biden – 480,250 (WINNER)
- Bernie Sanders – 123,670
- Tulsi Gabbard – 27,670
Republican
- Donald Trump – 609,373 (WINNER)
- Rocky De La Fuente – 9,686
- Bill Weld – 28,116
Attorney General
Democrat
- Josh Shapiro – 491,740
Republican
- Heather Heidelbaugh – 493,065
Auditor General
Democrat
- H. Scott Conklin – 60,336
- Michael Lamb – 204,544 (WINNER with 79% of votes counted)
- Tracie Fountain – 53,795
- Rosie Marie Davis – 51,312
- Nina Ahmad – 181,073
- Christina M. Hartman – 77,235
Republican
- Timothy DeFoor – 582,759
State Treasurer
Democrat
- Joe Torsella – 503,457
Republican
- Stacy L. Garrity – 527,217
Congressional 12th District
Democrat
- Lee Griffin – 27,446
Republican
- Fred Keller – 73,773
Senator 23rd
Democrat
- Jackie Baker – 6,397
Republican
- Gene Yaw – 15,644
Representative 83rd
Democrat
- Airneezer J. Page – 3,766
Republican
- Jeff Wheeland – 6,538
Representative 84th
Democrat
- Amanda R. Waldman – 2,804
Republican
- Dave Hines – 1,776
- Joe Hamm – 6,466 (WINNER)
- Mike Dincher – 1,112
Delegate
Democrat (4 winners)
- Nanci Rommel – 4,663 (WINNER)
- Keith Bierly – 4,200 (WINNER)
- Rachel elgrego – 1,828
- Rick Thomas – 4,152 (WINNER)
- Caroline Reiss – 1,701
- Kimberly Hart – 4,411 (WINNER)
- Taran Samarth – 1,474
- Danny Muldowney – 1,343
Republican (3 winners)
- Tina Pickett – 4,660
- Donald Hoffman – 4,742
- Carol Sides – 8,018 (WINNER)
- Dave Huffman – 7,947 (WINNER)
- Alan Hall – 2,526
- Krystle Bristol – 3,243
- Todd Robatin – 1,505
- Mark J. Harris – 5,313 (WINNER)
Official election results will be posted within the week.
