As the threat of the novel coronavirus continues to loom in Pennsylvania, Lycoming County’s primary voter turnout still hit nearly 40% of the county’s registered voters, only a 6% decrease from the last presidential primary year, which brought out over 46% of voters to the polls.

Preliminary results are available, however as many as 3,500 provisional ballots may still need to be counted. This could take as long as one week, according to Lycoming County Voter Services.

These results are provided by On the PULSE. As of press time, statewide votes were 79% counted.

Unofficial Primary Results:

President:

Democrat

Joe Biden – 480,250 (WINNER)

Bernie Sanders – 123,670

Tulsi Gabbard – 27,670

Republican

Donald Trump – 609,373 (WINNER)

Rocky De La Fuente – 9,686

Bill Weld – 28,116

Attorney General

Democrat

Josh Shapiro – 491,740

Republican

Heather Heidelbaugh – 493,065

Auditor General Democrat H. Scott Conklin – 60,336 Michael Lamb – 204,544 (WINNER with 79% of votes counted) Tracie Fountain – 53,795 Rosie Marie Davis – 51,312 Nina Ahmad – 181,073 Christina M. Hartman – 77,235 Republican Timothy DeFoor – 582,759 State Treasurer Democrat Joe Torsella – 503,457 Republican Stacy L. Garrity – 527,217 Congressional 12th District Democrat Lee Griffin – 27,446 Republican Fred Keller – 73,773 Senator 23rd Democrat Jackie Baker – 6,397 Republican Gene Yaw – 15,644 Representative 83rd Democrat Airneezer J. Page – 3,766 Republican Jeff Wheeland – 6,538 Representative 84th Democrat Amanda R. Waldman – 2,804 Republican Dave Hines – 1,776 Joe Hamm – 6,466 (WINNER) Mike Dincher – 1,112 Delegate Democrat (4 winners) Nanci Rommel – 4,663 (WINNER) Keith Bierly – 4,200 (WINNER) Rachel elgrego – 1,828 Rick Thomas – 4,152 (WINNER) Caroline Reiss – 1,701 Kimberly Hart – 4,411 (WINNER) Taran Samarth – 1,474 Danny Muldowney – 1,343 Republican (3 winners) Tina Pickett – 4,660 Donald Hoffman – 4,742 Carol Sides – 8,018 (WINNER) Dave Huffman – 7,947 (WINNER) Alan Hall – 2,526 Krystle Bristol – 3,243 Todd Robatin – 1,505 Mark J. Harris – 5,313 (WINNER) Official election results will be posted within the week.



