39 million families across the US could begin receiving their child tax credit payments as early as July 15.

The payments are part of the expanded child tax credit program of the Biden administration's American Rescue Plan.

These payments are normally given in the former of tax credits and will be distributed monthly. However the second half of payments will come in the form of tax credits since we are almost halfway through the year.

About 80 percent of qualified families who already are set up for direct deposit do not need to take any further action.

The American Rescue Plan passed in march and gave $1.9 trillion in relief to American families because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ARP boosted child tax credit programs for tax year 2021 which increased maximum payments to families, $3,600 from $2,000 monthly.