“Nothing is off the table” when it comes to repairs to Williamsport City Hall’s ongoing water issues, according to Mayor Derek Slaughter.

Final estimates have yet to be given for repairs to the historic building, but Slaughter said he has heard a range between a couple hundred thousand and millions of dollars in repairs, of the the biggest repairs being to replace the roof.

Repairs could range from replacing old pipes and the roof to simply finding a new building, Slaughter said.

City employees have until Sept. 3 to vacate the building and occupy various offices throughout the Trade and Transit buildings on West Third Street (which the city also owns) or River Valley Transit.

The city administration and council members will soon need to decide how to fund repairs to the historic building.

Slaughter said the departments in the third and second floors will be moved...

Read the whole story: On the PULSE