For all the sports fans out there who watched last Sunday's big game...

Monday's snowfall made a great excuse not to go to work, but we're all getting pretty tired of shoveling snow

The struggles with Pennsylvania's Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) continue, leaving many Pennsylvanians frustrated and empty-handed. 

The state did create a virtual photography exhibit, One Lens: Sharing our Common Views, to document the COVID-19 Pandemic, though, so there's that. 

It's hard to find a way to relax these days.

People can't even go into the woods for some classic Central Pa. stress-relieving squirrel hunting. Two men from Williamsport were arrested for allegedly hunting under the influence after a Game Warden smelled marijuana coming from their vehicle and spotted a glass pipe the pair left out, in plain view, on the center console. 

Not to mention, we're all stuck at our computers screens thanks to the never ending endless zoom meetings. 

And if you try to break up the monotony, you risk getting stuck with a cat filter on zoom for an important trial, like Texas Attorney Rod Ponton, having your mistake go viral across the country. At least there's always paws-ible deniability...

That's all for this week, folks. We hope you laughed a little–or a lot. If you didn't, I'm sure we'll hear all about why in the comments section. 

