This week's biggest debate came after a scanner report involving a certain local roadway, the name of which turned out to be a hot topic!

A local history buff sent us a Letter to the Editor detailing the numerous ways the road has been spelled throughout history.

So what's the proper way to spell it? The world may never know!

In other news, millennials might be able to save a little bit more money thanks to a new menu item at Dunkin' Donuts: Avocado Toast for $2.99! If you go out for errands this weekend, be sure to check out the new Spring Drink items, too!

If you planned on heading over to Dollar Tree on the Golden Strip in Williamsport after your Dunkin' trip, you'll have to wait a bit! The Dollar Tree is moving across the street, to the TJ Maxx Plaza!

If you're weekend errands involved dropping of your recycling at the Lycoming County drop-off centers, be sure to take into account the new changes. The Lycoming County Resource Management team will be installing new containers, with smaller openings, to deter people from throwing non-recyclables into the containers.

Speaking of sustainability, the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) recently order Nicholas Meats LLC., a meat processing facility in Loganton, Pa., to stop spraying food waste residuals on snow covered fields.

We hope you enjoyed the nice spring weather this week! Don't put your winter sweaters away just yet because more chilly winter weather is on its way for next week.

Lastly, be sure to check your pipes to make sure they do not freeze...and look out for serious leeks!

