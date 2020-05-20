“I’m the crazy guy who swings knives on TV."

The smash of a hammer on hot steel was a call J. Neilson couldn’t walk away from as he spent the early parts of his adulthood searching for a purpose in life. Now that he's found it, Neilson has achieved the designation of Master Smith, established his own shop in Towanda, Pa., and -- most notably to fans, he's one of three judges on the History Channel's "Forged in Fire."

"Nobody's carrying swords around, but people carry knives,” and Neilson's are some of the best. Join the Master Smith in this NCPA exclusive video and see how he made his rise through the fire.