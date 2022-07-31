In the second episode of NCPA’s Comics Club, Brett and Jeremy make recommendations and reflect on recent developments in the comic world.

The pair focus on two comics: the first volume of the current Donny Cates and Ryan Ottley Hulk run from Marvel Comics and Chicken Devil by Brian Buccellato and Hayden Sherman.

There’s a rundown of the recent Hersey Comic Con—find a gallery here.

Then Brett interviews the co-creator of Captain Canuck, Richard Comley.

Brett also talks about Saga by Brian K Vaughn; Fiona Staples going on another break; and the current crop of Spawn series. He also finds the time to brag about getting the Platinum trophy in Elden Ring.

Jeremy discusses several comic series: two ongoing Captain America books; Batman #125 from Chip Zdarsky and Jorge Jimenez; Batman/Superman: World’s Finest by Mark Waid and Dan Mora; and Public Domain #1 by Chip Zdarsky (pulling double duty as writer and artist). He also talks about wrestling.

As a bonus, the duo shares thoughts on Thor: Love and Thunder and the current state of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

YouTube:

Facebook:

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.