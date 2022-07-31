In the second episode of NCPA’s Comics Club, Brett and Jeremy make recommendations and reflect on recent developments in the comic world.
The pair focus on two comics: the first volume of the current Donny Cates and Ryan Ottley Hulk run from Marvel Comics and Chicken Devil by Brian Buccellato and Hayden Sherman.
There’s a rundown of the recent Hersey Comic Con—find a gallery here.
Then Brett interviews the co-creator of Captain Canuck, Richard Comley.
Brett also talks about Saga by Brian K Vaughn; Fiona Staples going on another break; and the current crop of Spawn series. He also finds the time to brag about getting the Platinum trophy in Elden Ring.
Jeremy discusses several comic series: two ongoing Captain America books; Batman #125 from Chip Zdarsky and Jorge Jimenez; Batman/Superman: World’s Finest by Mark Waid and Dan Mora; and Public Domain #1 by Chip Zdarsky (pulling double duty as writer and artist). He also talks about wrestling.
As a bonus, the duo shares thoughts on Thor: Love and Thunder and the current state of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
