Montoursville, Pa. – For those who grew up in the borough of Montoursville, Christmastime evokes special holiday memories of the tall, decorated tree on Broad Street.

Referred to by many longtime residents as the “Sylvania Tree,” the 62-foot-tall spruce still stands today on the grounds of the former Sylvania factory. Former Montoursville mayor John Dorin has been overseeing the maintenance and decoration of the tree since 2005.

This year marks the 74th year that the tree is illuminated for the holidays.

2021 lighting ceremony details This year's ceremony is Saturday, Dec. 4. from 6 to 8 p.m. Hosted by the Montoursville Recreation Board, the event will include music

visit from Santa Claus

reading by current mayor Steve Bagwell

announcement of student holiday essay contest winners

light refreshments The Montoursville Area High School band will play, as well as world-renowned violinist Jason Hurwitz.

The tree, a Norway Spruce, was first planted at 1050 Broad Street in 1934 by a young high school student named Donald Ulmer, according to Dorin. It was a small sprig back then, and Ulmer planted it next to the front porch of the family homestead.

By 1941, Sylvania purchased the property and razed the house. “And all that remained was the Norway spruce that was planted near the front porch,” Dorin said.

In 1947, Sylvania began the tradition of lighting the tree for the holidays. The first year, which was shortly after WWII ended, 700 lights were put on the tree. By 1957, the tree had reached a height of 32-feet and the number of lights doubled to 1,400, Dorin said.

As the tree grew taller, the lighting tradition continued. By 1984, the tree was 43-feet tall and was trimmed with 1,600 lights, Dorin said. By then, several generations of Montoursville residents had grown up viewing the glittering tree every holiday season.

By 1995, Sylvania had left, and Carol Cable purchased the plant on Broad Street. The company continued the tree trimming tradition. By the time the cable company left, new owners Larry and Harriet Savitz purchased the property. When they decided to sell it in 2005, they approached Dorin about taking over the responsibility of maintaining the beloved Montoursville holiday tradition.

Dorin, who served as mayor for 36 years, also enjoyed seeing the tree lit for several decades, accepted. He went to work to secure funding from the private sector to keep the tradition going. Funds came in from private donors in the Montoursville area.

When he took over the expense of lighting the tree in 2005, the cost was $2,400. In 2016, The American Legion Post 104 in Montoursville donated $6,000 to fund converting the tree lights to the more cost-effective LED lights.

“It now costs $200 to $300 to run the lights,” Dorin said.

The current owner of the property, Hutchinson Companies, LLC, continues to support the tree lighting which Dorin helps to coordinate. Each year around Thanksgiving, utility trucks come to the property and string the lights on the tree which now takes a total of 1,800 15-watt bulbs.

“We’re kind of proud of it,” Dorin said. The tree not only is important for the community, but also for Montoursville’s history.

When Sylvania first began the tradition of lighting the tree, WWII had recently ended. The manufacturer of lighting and electric equipment had moved into Montoursville in the early 1940s and had brought along employees from other plants including one near Boston. Many of the plant workers bought homes in Montoursville.

Sylvania eventually had a total of 1,800 employees and an additional facility in Muncy, according to Dorin. The Sylvania plant certainly drew people into Montoursville and helped to develop the area. “So, the tree has that connection to the community,” Dorin said. “That’s why it’s important that we continue the tradition.”

Dorin stressed that no taxpayer money is used to maintain or light the tree. “It’s not a borough tree and it’s not on borough property, but it is in Montoursville,” Dorin said.

He continues to receive donations each year from private donors who wish to see the tradition continue, many of whom are Montoursville area retirees. Dorin keeps the donated funds in a separate bank account.

Next year will be the tree lighting tradition's 75th year. A larger event will be planned for 2022. “We’re looking for it to go through 100 years,” Dorin said.

Dorin has kept the records and history of the tree in notebooks which he said he will eventually turn over to the General John Burrows Historical Society. Someone needs the blueprints to keep the tradition alive when he’s no longer able to, he said. It means too much to several generations of the community.

Dorin, who retired in 2017, says every year, he receives phone calls from people who moved out of the area asking if the tree is still being lit. “The bottom line is, the people of Montoursville, their children, their children’s children – they look forward to seeing the tree lit every year,” Dorin said.