Montgomery, Pa. - On May 3, 2020 around midnight, about a dozen law enforcement officers from surrounding departments collectively raided the home of Montgomery Borough Council Member Laurel K. Green led by then-Corporal and Montgomery borough officer-in-charge Eric Winters.

In court documents, it is alleged Winters believed that Green was running a methamphetamine lab in the double house in which she resided at the time.

Green claimed that during the raid, Winters held a gun to her 12-year-old daughter’s face and screamed at her to pick up her 80-pound dog because he “wasn’t getting bit today.” She says that her children have been in counseling since the incident.

Winters was placed on paid leave the day after the raid.

On the day of the raid, according to Green, the borough’s police department did not receive any calls about her, as evidenced by a statement from the borough’s police chief.

Green also claims that cameras were aimed in the direction of her home by now-former mayor Fae Herb, who lived very close to Green. Herb resigned May 7, 2020.

The cameras recorded unusual traffic flow at her home, which Green explained was from collecting donated food for an autistic child at the apex of the coronavirus pandemic. She was working remotely at the time.

“You could see a fully-dressed Muncy prison guard drop a bag off on my porch, and then leave,” Green said half-jokingly.

“I had gone to a lot of the council meetings before I got elected,” Green, who was elected in 2019, said. “They were talking about regionalization of Montgomery and Muncy police forces. They just kept talking about it and talking about it. Then I got elected. I wanted to know what was going on.”

Green believes that Winters was setting himself up to take charge of the new regionalized police force.

“He put the whole plan together,” Green said about the regionalization efforts headed by Winters at the time. “He just kept talking about numbers. I would ask questions because none of it made any sense. He didn’t have any true explanation.”

Green noticed that police officers who had resigned from Montgomery also worked for Muncy, but was not aware of the reasons behind those departures.

Green went on to accuse Winters of arbitrarily pulling people over and neglecting to file any, or legitimate, charges. Similar claims have been made by other Montgomery borough officials.

The issue spanned beyond the council itself; at a previous meeting, a local business owner who has requested to remain anonymous for personal reasons, went to the borough council and demanded that police officers stay away from his establishment unless he called them.

“I honestly believe throwing a wrench in his regionalization plan of the police force is what did it. Next thing I knew, my house was raided. I don’t get it,” Green, who abstained from the council vote to suspend Winters the following day, said.

A warrant was approved by Lycoming County District Attorney Ryan C. Gardner following allegations that Green was selling or using illegal drugs. Court documents state the only thing found in Green’s home was a “blue, orange, and yellow glass bowl - marijuana pipe with residue.”

“First and foremost, no charges were filed because nothing was seized. I carry a medical card. I did nothing wrong,” said Green.

On the day of the raid, Green recalls having a picnic with her family through most of the day. Her children were settling in for the night by the time the raid happened.

According to the search warrant affidavit, “On Sat., May 2, 2020, Winters had received a call from a resident of Montgomery Borough about drug activity.”

However, in a statement to Montgomery borough officials from Montgomery’s police chief Mark A. Cassel, “During the course of our internal investigation it was learned that there were no prior incidents/contacts in our records management system (RMS) indicating any narcotic use, sales, or general complaints involving either Mr. Andrew Onufrak III or Mrs. Laurel Green.”

“Furthermore, any and all documentation is currently in the possession of the Lycoming County District Attorney’s Office. The Department only has a report in our RMS,” the statement from the chief continued.

The affidavit also states, “The caller advised that at approx. 7:00 p.m. the caller smelled a strong odor similar to that of spray paint and acetone much like a nail salon.”

In an interview, Green clarified that the report of such odors would make sense because her neighbors at the time often made projects using spray paint.

In the supplemental narrative on the search warrant affidavit, Jenny Hull of Broad St., Montgomery, was listed as Winters’ contact in prior discussions which led to the raid on Green's home while Winters was collaborating with then-mayor Fae Herb to find information on members of borough council.

“Hull made it a point that she preferred to work directly with me on this case due to trust issues and potential conflicts. She did reference that other council persons have been seen at Green’s residence and she feels they may be involved. She did tell me specifically who she has seen there,” Winters’ amended statement mentioned.

Green said on more than one occasion that she maintains a personal and social friendship with her council colleagues, even purchasing a home from a fellow council member.

While Green’s house was raided, Andrew Onufrak III, who previously served on council with Green, did not have the same experience. Despite avoiding a raid, both he and Green were accused of illegal drug activity, but both agreed that police corruption is a real issue in some local communities.

“I think it is a genuine abuse of power in a small town. We had spoken to a lot of people about it,” Onufrak, who now lives in Michigan, said. “It is an abuse of power. Many did not like us new council members coming in as the only ones who wanted to step forward and do something about it.”

Onufrak explained the embarrassment he went through because of accusations placed against him by Winters: “This is something I had to explain to my grandparents. I've never been investigated. I’ve never been arrested. Only by Winters. It is a witch hunt. He [Winters] is trying to muddy the water.”

“I hope this shows true light on the situation itself,” Onufrak said during a phone interview.

According to Green, Winters pulled background checks on the members of the borough council. Not long after, a council member resigned upon the discovery of a felony on her record which made her ineligible to serve on council. She resigned during an emotional Zoom council meeting in 2020.

Montgomery Borough Mayor Ed Alexander agreed with many of the claims made by Green.

When asked if he believed police corruption existed in our communities, the mayor did not hesitate to say, “Yes.”

“I just became mayor when [council] voted [to place Winters on paid leave, following the resignation of mayor Fae Herb]. My main reason to go for mayor was to stop the corruption. I have seen how Winters policed our town and harrased local businesses,” Alexander explained.

“When I became mayor, the council was already on it. Also makes me wonder why the mayor at the time resigned. There was more than one reason why [Winters] was fired. I will protect the community’s rights and will not allow them to be narrated by dirty police,” said Alexander.

Alexander was quick to mention that not all police officers are corrupt, but that the problem of corruption is very real.

The issue spread to other council members as well. A decision by the U.S. Middle District Court of Pa. on Dec 10, 2020, mentioned:

“In the aftermath of being denied a raise, Winters stepped into the role of union official to assist other officers with their own grievances. Winters was later asked by the Mayor of Montgomery Borough [Faye Herb] to investigate alleged criminal conduct by certain members of the Montgomery Borough Council. In December 2019 and January 2020, the Mayor instructed Winters to investigate Defendant Clayton Steward for crimes associated with making false statements.”

“This was a full blown investigation into me, my family, our council members. It was nuts. The case is closed. We were totally exonerated. I am still on council,” Steward said regarding the situation.

Steward was accused of residing in a home not within borough boundaries, which would have made him ineligible to serve on the council.

“At the time I signed [an affidavit], my address was in the borough. Since then I bought two properties. One of them is half in the borough. Literally, this house is half in the borough and half in Clinton Twp.,” Steward admitted. Properties falling into multiple boroughs is not uncommon in Lycoming County.

“In my pool, you can swim into Clinton township,” Steward joked.

“Winters was trying to get me removed at all costs possible. We made it clear regionalization was not going to happen. We wanted Montgomery to have our own police department. We would not be affiliated with any other,” Steward said.

“He lied on police reports. He fabricated them to make things look like Montgomery was filled with crime,” Steward said. Steward, notably, is the chair of Montgomery borough council’s public safety committee.

Steward claimed that Winters withheld police officers’ schedules because Winters “wanted it to be a surprise for criminals.”

Steward emphasized that public safety issues in Montgomery borough run deep and that as a Republican, the decision to fire Winters and downsize the police force was not politically motivated. “He was going off the deep end with these theatrics why we shouldn't cut back on police. We had 7 police officers at the time. The tax burden, we couldn’t afford it.”

“I removed Winters’ title as officer-in-charge. We were getting evidence ready to fire Winters, and he knew that,” Steward mentioned before the raid on Green’s home. “He is a pathological liar."

“It is about integrity,” Steward concluded.

Montgomery borough council president Susan Andrews is mentioned as a defendant in an ethics complaint on the council which was filed by Winters.

“I am not sure how much I can or will be willing to answer, but the ethics complaint is pretty black and white,” Andrews said.

Andrews' husband serves in the Montgomery police department.

“[Winters] was placed on paid administrative leave pending the results of an investigation/inquiry,” Andrews explained. “As council president, I generally only vote during roll call votes. The vote to terminate his employment was done by roll call. I abstained from that vote.”

Because Andrews abstained from the vote terminating Winters’ employment, she believes that filing an ethics violation against her would be erroneous.

Since Cpl. Winters’ departure, Councilwoman Green says the borough has not received any complaints about police enforcement. Mayor Alexander, a Republican, agreed with Green, a Democrat, that Montgomery’s police department has greatly improved since Winters’ departure.

“One hundred percent,” the mayor said.

In a press release provided by Cpl. Winters from his attorney, Michael J. Zicolello, ”While, as part of the settlement, neither Montgomery Borough nor the Council Members acknowledge wrongdoing with respect to the incident.”

The borough of Montgomery will be releasing their official statement on the situation by or after June 1.